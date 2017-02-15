BCE wins final regulatory approval for Manitoba Telecom takeover

BCE has won final approval for its $3.9-billion takeover of Manitoba Telecom Services.

As part of an agreement with the Competition Bureau, BCE and MTS have agreed to sell some spectrum, six retail locations and 24,700 customers to Xplornet. BCE says the deal will close on March 17 and it's targeting an additional $100 million in cost savings.

"Immediately accretive to free cash flow, this transaction enhances Bell's successful broadband investment and innovation strategy while supporting our focus on delivering sustainable dividend growth to our shareholders going forward," said BCE CFO Glen LeBlanc in a statement. "We look forward to updating our 2017 BCE financial guidance targets to reflect the benefits of the MTS acquisition when we report our Q1 2017 results on April 26."

