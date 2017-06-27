Residents in Ottawa and Scarborough, Ontario will soon be able to have beer delivered right to their doorsteps.

The Beer Store will offer home deliveries as part of a pilot project through BeerXpress.ca. The site promises same-day delivery and that orders will arrive within two hours.

“Home delivery is a natural evolution of our Beer Xpress program and we look forward to bringing it to Ottawa and Scarborough for the pilot," Beer Store President Ted Moroz said in a release. "The areas were selected based on a number of criteria including market demand and the number of stores in their delivery footprint.”

Delivery costs will vary by order and size and city, according to BeerExpress.ca. But the base fee in Ottawa has been set to $9.75 and Scarborough residents will pay a base fee of $8.

Customers in Ottawa will be able to place orders for home delivery on Canada Day, when four stores will remain open, according to the release. It isn’t yet clear when the pilot will launch in other test markets.