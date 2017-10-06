Bell Canada opening new national service centre in New Brunswick, adding 150 jobs

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    FREDERICTON -- Bell Canada is locating a national service centre in Fredericton that's expected to create up to 150 jobs over the next five years.

    Premier Brian Gallant says it's great news that will help strengthen New Brunswick's information technology sector and the economy.

    The employees will be working with some of Bell's largest customers across the country on technical issues and network security.

    Bell Canada will be eligible for up to $3.6 million from the province in the form of payroll rebates once the jobs are created and maintained for at least a year.

    Bell also announced it is investing $100,000 in the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity at the University of New Brunswick.

    Bell currently employs more than 1,500 across New Brunswick.

     

    BNN is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.