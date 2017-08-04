{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    10m ago

    Berkshire Hathaway profit falls amid lower gains, underwriting loss

    Jonathan Stempel, Reuters

    Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett , AP Photo/Cliff Owen

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKb.N) on Friday said second-quarter profit fell 15 per cent, reflecting lower investment gains and a loss from insurance underwriting.

    Net income for the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate fell to US$4.26 billion, or US$2,592 per Class A share, from US$5 billion, or US$3,042 per share.

    Operating profit declined 11 per cent to US$4.12 billion, or US$2,505 per Class A share, from US$4.61 billion, or US$2,803 per share.

    Analysts on average expected operating profit of about US$2,791 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Buffett believes operating income is a better gauge of how Berkshire and its more than 90 businesses are doing than net income, which fluctuates more because it incorporates investment gains and losses.