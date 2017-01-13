If you are looking to book a cheap flight to Orlando, Florida for March break, you may have already missed your chance, but there is still time to get a good deal for Costa Rica for a trip in May, according to a new report that breaks down the cheapest and most expensive times to book a vacation to the 20 most searched for destinations.

Travel website Cheapflights.ca consolidated the results of 4.5 million flight searches from across Canada to reveal the best times people should book their flights.

Unsurprisingly, the holiday season is the most expensive time to travel to many popular destinations, but when to book those trips vary widely, Cheapflights said in a release. For example, the ideal time to book a trip to Cancun, Mexico is about 92 days in advanced while you should buy your ticket to Vancouver about 143 days ahead.

Now is the time to be get deals for spring and summer travel, said Jessica Hooper, Cheapflights editor and author of the report in an e-mail.

For instance, travelers looking to visit Montreal in the early summer should book their flights in mid-February while vacationers who want to go to Miami in April should book their flights near the end of March, the report says.

Here’s a brief summary of Cheapflight’s findings for the best time to buy and to fly for the top five most popular destinations favoured among Canadians:

TORONTO, ONTARIO (average roundtrip price: $519)

For the best deal, book about five months in advanced. If you want to make it in time for the holidays without breaking the bank, aim to buy during the last week of June.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (average roundtrip price: $1,185)

The most cost-effective time to travel here is the end of summer. Buy your ticket the fourth week of May and depart during the first two weeks of September. You could also score a good deal on a last-minute flight if you book during the first week of September for a trip in late October.

LONDON, ENGLAND (average roundtrip price: $873)

Look for deals mid-April and fly the second week of May. For a last-minute deal, buy mid-to-late August and fly during the first half of September.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA (average roundtrip price: $612)

The cheapest time to fly here is after the holiday season between mid-January and early February, but to get the best deal, plan to buy mid-August. For a last-minute summer trip, book the third week of March and fly the second week of June.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (average roundtrip price $294)

Search for deals early August for a trip early in the New Year. There are also some last-minute deals during the first half of June for a trip in late September.



THE MOST AFFORDABLE DOMESTIC FLIGHTS RANK DESTINATION AVERAGE PRICE 1 MONTREAL, QUEBEC $481 2 OTTAWA, ONTARIO $492 3 HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA $495 4 WINNIPEG, MANITOBA $496 5 TORONTO, ONTARIO $519

THE MOST AFFORDABLE STATESIDE FLIGHTS

RANK DESTINATION AVERAGE PRICE 1 NEW YORK, NEW YORK $294 2 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETS $362 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. $378 4 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS $410 5 SEATTLE, WASHINGTON $441

THE MOST AFFORDABLE INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS (EXCLUDING THE U.S.) RANK DESTINATION AVERAGE PRICE 1 CANCUN, MEXICO $473 2 SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO $487 3 PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO $531 4 MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA $587 5 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO $599

All data courtesy of Cheapflights.ca