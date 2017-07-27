{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Bezos briefly surpasses Gates as world's richest

    Reuters

    Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks in 2017

    Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's SATELLITE 2017

    NEW YORK -- Forbes magazine says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos briefly became the world's richest man Thursday, as stock in his e-commerce company hit an all-time high.

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed the lead by afternoon, as Amazon's stock fell below the day's opening price.

    Still, Amazon has been trading at a record high. Its shares hit US$1,083.31 at about noon Thursday. According to securities filings, Bezos owns about 80 million shares, or 17 per cent; those shares were valued at more than US$87 billion at the peak. Bezos also owns The Washington Post through a holding company.

    Forbes says Bezos' net worth was about US$90.6 billion when the market opened Thursday. Gates had US$90.1 billion.

     

     

