Big banks, airlines top the list of best places to work in Canada
BNN.ca Staff
Canadian banks, airlines and car companies are some of the best places to work in the country, according to a new report from Indeed.com.
The list of 25, released Tuesday, was compiled using feedback from thousands of company reviews posted on the employment search website.
“Company reviews can greatly impact a job seeker's decision on where they apply,” Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada said in a release Tuesday. “The companies that made our Best Places to Work in Canada list offer an exemplary employee experience, receiving praise for their commitment to offering a great culture, work-life balance and great pay and benefits among many other factors.”
All of the Big Five banks made the list, with RBC coming out on top, followed by TD Canada Trust.
The Toronto Transit Commission, Telus Communications, General Motors, and The Hospital for Sick Children also ranked in the top five.
Here’s the full list of Indeed.com’s 25 best places to work in the country:
1. RBC
2. Toronto Transit Commission
3. TELUS Communications
4. General Motors
5. The Hospital for Sick Children
6. WestJet Airlines
7. H&R Block
8. TD Canada Trust
9. Sun Life Financial
10. Desjardins
11. Air Canada
12. Enbridge
13. National Defence
14. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
15. Bank of Montreal
16. Ledcor
17. PwC
18. Scotiabank
19. SNC-Lavalin
20. Amec Foster-Wheeler
21. IBM
22. CIBC
23. Shaw Communications
24. Enterprise Holdings
25. Husky Energy