Big banks, airlines top the list of best places to work in Canada

Canadian banks, airlines and car companies are some of the best places to work in the country, according to a new report from Indeed.com.

The list of 25, released Tuesday, was compiled using feedback from thousands of company reviews posted on the employment search website.

“Company reviews can greatly impact a job seeker's decision on where they apply,” Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada said in a release Tuesday. “The companies that made our Best Places to Work in Canada list offer an exemplary employee experience, receiving praise for their commitment to offering a great culture, work-life balance and great pay and benefits among many other factors.”

All of the Big Five banks made the list, with RBC coming out on top, followed by TD Canada Trust.

The Toronto Transit Commission, Telus Communications, General Motors, and The Hospital for Sick Children also ranked in the top five.

Here’s the full list of Indeed.com’s 25 best places to work in the country:

1. RBC

2. Toronto Transit Commission

3. TELUS Communications

4. General Motors

5. The Hospital for Sick Children

6. WestJet Airlines

7. H&R Block

8. TD Canada Trust

9. Sun Life Financial

10. Desjardins

11. Air Canada

12. Enbridge

13. National Defence

14. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

15. Bank of Montreal

16. Ledcor

17. PwC

18. Scotiabank

19. SNC-Lavalin

20. Amec Foster-Wheeler

21. IBM

22. CIBC

23. Shaw Communications

24. Enterprise Holdings

25. Husky Energy