Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management



Focus: Resource stocks

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

The oil market should continue to tighten throughout 2017, so we are maintaining our exposure. The Canadian natural gas price is more difficult to predict, given pipeline constraints. We mostly have our exposure through natural gas infrastructure. We also believe global growth will slightly improve with China being stable, for now. Therefore, base metals stocks will continue their raise with investors coming back to this sector.

TOP PICKS

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (CNQ.TO)

KEYERA (KEY.TO)

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS (WEF.TO)



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CNQ Y Y Y KEY Y Y Y WEF Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 1, 2015

ALTAGAS (ALA.TO)

Remember ALA has a six-per-cent yield as well, which was the point.

Then: $31.76

Now: $32.46

Return: +2.21%

TR: +9.95%

TOURMALINE OIL (TOU.TO)

Then: $25.56

Now: $30.43

Return: +19.05%

TR: +19.05%

ROXGOLD (ROG.V)

Then: $0.65

Now: $1.54

Return: +136.92%

TR: +136.92%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +55.30%

