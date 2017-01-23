50m ago
Bill Harris' Top Picks: January 23, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management
Focus: Resource stocks
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
The oil market should continue to tighten throughout 2017, so we are maintaining our exposure. The Canadian natural gas price is more difficult to predict, given pipeline constraints. We mostly have our exposure through natural gas infrastructure. We also believe global growth will slightly improve with China being stable, for now. Therefore, base metals stocks will continue their raise with investors coming back to this sector.
TOP PICKS
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (CNQ.TO)
KEYERA (KEY.TO)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS (WEF.TO)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CNQ
|Y
|Y
|Y
|KEY
|Y
|Y
|Y
|WEF
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 1, 2015
ALTAGAS (ALA.TO)
Remember ALA has a six-per-cent yield as well, which was the point.
- Then: $31.76
- Now: $32.46
- Return: +2.21%
- TR: +9.95%
TOURMALINE OIL (TOU.TO)
- Then: $25.56
- Now: $30.43
- Return: +19.05%
- TR: +19.05%
ROXGOLD (ROG.V)
- Then: $0.65
- Now: $1.54
- Return: +136.92%
- TR: +136.92%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +55.30%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|ALA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TOU
|N
|N
|N
|ROG
|Y
|Y
|Y
WEBSITE: www.avenueinvestment.com