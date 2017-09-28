Billionaire Seymour Schulich – one of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs and supporters of innovation – is chastising Finance Minister Bill Morneau over Ottawa’s proposed tax reform, saying it will lead to “Trump stealing our best” young talent.

In a blistering email sent directly to Morneau, Schulich blasts the plan to crack down on what Parliament Hill calls unfair advantages for high-income Canadians.

“At my old age I feel I may speak my mind. To see someone I truly admired commit political suicide is heart wrenching,” Schulich wrote in the email today. “For an alleged $240 million (about 1% of what our governments mismanage annually) to make visceral enemies of our farmers, small businessmen, dentists, doctors, accountants, venture capitalists, etc.”

Morneau has been facing widespread opposition from those groups, with industry associations complaining the finance minister has painted them as tax cheats in his efforts to restrict income sprinking, the conversion of dividend income into capital gains, and the use of small businesses as vehicles for passive investment.

Schulich echoed Business Council of Canada CEO John Manley’s recent warning that the changes as proposed will drive high-earning, high-potential Canadians abroad, including those groomed through the numerous scholarships Schulich provides.

“Trump will steal our best VC … kids which I am spending $100 million +++ to cultivate,” he wrote.

Schulich warned the move could lead to political ruin for the federal Liberals, who have just crossed the midway point of Justin Trudeau’s first mandate and now face the Conservatives with their new party leader, Andrew Scheer.

“This new conservative leader will eviscerate (sic) our drama boy and you for years to come,” Schulich wrote. “Is this what you went into politics for???”

The consultation period for Ottawa’s proposed tax measures ends Monday.

Below is the full text of Schulich's email to Morneau: