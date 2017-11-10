Bitcoin slides more than $1000 in less than 48 hours

Bitcoin dropped below US$7,000 on Friday to trade more than 5 per cent down on the day, having fallen by well over US$1,000 since hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

Bitcoin dropped to US$6,800 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange by 7 a.m. ET, before recovering a little to US$6,870 just over 20 minutes later.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m. ET, it had touched US$7,888 after a software upgrade planned for next week that could have split the cryptocurrency in two was suspended.

As bitcoin fell, Bitcoin Cash - a clone of the original that was generated from another split on Aug.1 - surged, trading up as much as 35 per cent on the day at around US$850, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.

Despite losing almost 7 per cent this week, bitcoin is still up more than 600 per cent so far this year.