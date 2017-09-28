2h ago
BlackBerry beats Q2 estimates, on track for full-year profit
BNN.ca Staff
BlackBerry beat top and bottom line expectations in its fiscal second quarter.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based software and services company earned US$19 million in the three-month period ending on Aug. 31, compared with a net loss of US$372 million in the year-ago period.
On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry (BB.TO) earned five cents per share. Analysts were expecting nil.
Second-quarter adjusted revenue was US$249 million. Analysts, on average, expected US$219.9 million.
BlackBerry said it had US$2.5 billion in cash as of the end of the quarter, and remains on track for a profitable full-year performance.
"I am pleased with our strong execution in Q2,” CEO John Chen said in a press release.
“We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, as well as the highest non-GAAP operating margin in over five years, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company.”