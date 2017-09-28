{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • AIR BALTIC CEO:

      WE'RE GOING TO BUY ANOTHER 14 CSERIES JETS

    • AIR BALTIC CEO:

      WE'LL TRY TO CLOSE CSERIES CONTRACT 'IN NEAR FUTURE'

    • AIR BALTIC CEO:

      'WE ARE VERY HAPPY' WITH THE CSERIES

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    BlackBerry beats Q2 estimates, on track for full-year profit

    BNN.ca Staff

    A Blackberry logo hangs behind a Canadian flag at their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada

    A Blackberry logo hangs behind a Canadian flag at their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BlackBerry beat top and bottom line expectations in its fiscal second quarter.

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based software and services company earned US$19 million in the three-month period ending on Aug. 31, compared with a net loss of US$372 million in the year-ago period.

    On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry (BB.TO) earned five cents per share. Analysts were expecting nil.

    Second-quarter adjusted revenue was US$249 million. Analysts, on average, expected US$219.9 million.

    BlackBerry said it had US$2.5 billion in cash as of the end of the quarter, and remains on track for a profitable full-year performance.

    "I am pleased with our strong execution in Q2,” CEO John Chen said in a press release.

    “We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, as well as the highest non-GAAP operating margin in over five years, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company.”