BlackBerry falls after 'sell' recommendation from Goldman Sachs

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) shares fell $0.54 or 4.52 per cent to close at $11.41 on Tuesday after brokerage Goldman Sachs issued a "sell" recommendation on the stock, citing concerns about rising competition in its core mobile messaging business.

Canadian markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

BlackBerry's Nasdaq-listed shares fell 7 U.S. cents or 0.77 per cent to close at US$9.03