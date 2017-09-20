{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    4h ago

    BlackBerry partners with fleet-tracking solution company

    The Canadian Press

    A Blackberry logo hangs behind a Canadian flag at their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada

    WATERLOO, Ont. - BlackBerry (BB.TO) is partnering with another company to offer customers a more comprehensive fleet-tracking system.

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based company says it has entered a reselling partnership with Fleet Complete, a fleet-tracking solution company.

    BlackBerry Radar general manager Philip Poulidis said during a press conference call that while Radar provides a wealth of information, operators also need to access performance and operation data, like driver behaviour and fuel levels.

    Fleet Complete will integrate Radar into their tracking product, which the companies say will give customers the most holistic solution on the market.

    Operators will be able to track vehicles and trailers' load status, temperature, humidity and other data points on one map.

    Fleet Complete CEO Tony Lourakis said the companies are first focusing on the North American market, and the product will soon be available through Fleet Complete's U.S. channel carrier partner, AT&T, and Canadian partner, Telus.