BlackBerry's move to the NYSE will strengthen brand: John Chen

    WATERLOO, Ont. - BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) says it expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 16 under the ticker symbol "BB."

    CEO John Chen says the partnership with the NYSE will further raise the profile of the Ontario-based security software company and strengthen its BlackBerry Secure brand.

    BlackBerry will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market until the transfer of its common stock is completed.

    The company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change.

    BlackBerry reported US$19 million in net income for its fiscal second quarter last week, a big swing from the loss reported during the comparable period last year.

    Its key software and services revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 31 hit a high of $185 million, comprising roughly three-quarters of the total for the period.