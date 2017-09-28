{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    4h ago

    BlackBerry shares soar after beating second-quarter estimates

    BNN.ca Staff

    A Blackberry logo hangs behind a Canadian flag at their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada

    A Blackberry logo hangs behind a Canadian flag at their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada

    BlackBerry beat top and bottom line expectations in its fiscal second quarter, sending its shares soaring in early morning trading Thursday. 

    Shares of the company were up 11 per cent as of 9:38 a.m. ET. 

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based software and services company earned US$19 million in the three-month period ending on Aug. 31, compared with a net loss of US$372 million in the year-ago period.

    On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry (BB.TO) earned five cents per share. Analysts were expecting nil.

    Second-quarter adjusted revenue was US$249 million. Analysts, on average, expected US$219.9 million.

    BlackBerry said it had US$2.5 billion in cash as of the end of the quarter, and remains on track for a profitable full-year performance.

    "I am pleased with our strong execution in Q2,” CEO John Chen said in a press release.

    “We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, as well as the highest non-GAAP operating margin in over five years, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company.”

     

    McCreath: Key for BlackBerry to move beyond infotainment in its car tech ambitions

    BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath discusses BlackBerry's latest quarterly results, which show that the company beat top- and bottom-line expectations. He weighs in on the company's automotive goals and whether they're obtainable. He also gives his outlook for Brookfield Asset Management.

     