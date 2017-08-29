{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    BMO beats Q3 profit estimate despite flat quarter in U.S.

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Core Canadian banking powers Scotia and BMO to Q3 beats

    BMO Financial Group joined its peers on Tuesday by topping third-quarter profit expectations despite a flat performance in its U.S. retail banking division.

    BMO earned $1.39 billion, compared with $1.25 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $2.03 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $2.00 per share.

    The core Canadian division did the heavy lifting, with $614 million in profit during the quarter, marking nine per cent growth from a year earlier.

    The bank’s U.S. personal and commercial banking division turned in a flat quarter, with profit clocking in at $278 million.

    BMO’s strongest growth came from its wealth management unit, where profit surged 32 per cent to $264 million.

    Meanwhile, capital markets profit slipped eight per cent to $292 million. 

    "We are confident in the ongoing execution against our strategic priorities, grounded in a commitment to sustainability and the dedication of our over 45,000 employees to growing customer loyalty,” CEO Bill Downe said in a press release. “All of our businesses are well-positioned for continued success in the current environment and over the long term."

     

