TORONTO – Beginning Wednesday, April 5, BNN.ca, becomes the first to offer free real-time Canadian stock quotes from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Until now, investors looking to access live, interactive quotes had the option of signing up for a commission-based service or paying for a costly subscription. Delayed Canadian data has been the norm for several years, but now with absolutely no hidden fees, BNN.ca is allowing anyone, anywhere to see how Canadian stocks are performing in real time – an industry first.

“When it comes to breaking business news, no one can top BNN’s speed and accuracy,” said Grant Ellis, General Manager, BNN. “Our televised data is the go-to, real-time source for nearly 1.7 million Canadians every month. It only makes sense that BNN.ca is now the first and only news site to offer real-time TSX stock data free of charge.”

EXPLORE REAL TIME DATA ON BNN.CA

TSX quotes add to other class-leading stock tools now available on BNN.ca. Users can compare a stock to another stock or benchmark index, overlay technical indicators such as its 200-day moving average, and display potentially thousands of videos right on the chart. The site also features fundamental and financial data for virtually every stock in North America, and offers a seamless experience on smartphones and tablets with stock charts that are completely interactive and touch sensitive.

BNN – Business News Network is Canada’s first English-language television and digital service devoted to helping Canadians invest, build their businesses, and protect their families’ financial well-being. Along with 12 hours of market coverage, regular news updates, and direct access to the country’s top financial minds, the network features the only televised stock ticker with real-time data from the TSX, NYSE, and NASDAQ. Attracting 74 per cent of the total audience for all-business television news channels in Canada, BNN averages three times more audience than its two U.S.-focused rivals combined according to recent Numeris data.

BNN delivers real-time content across market-leading digital platforms including up-to-the-minute business news, newsmaker interviews, and stock market analysis online at BNN.ca. Listen to BNN business news reports in syndication on Bell Media Radio and other participating radio stations.

BNN is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company.