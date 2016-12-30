BNN.ca compiled a list of its most-read stories, based on the number of monthly page views, from January 2016 to now. Here are the stories readers clicked on most.

1. Airfares are falling -- here's the cheapest city to fly from

This was the most clicked news story on BNN.ca this year. Published during the popular travel month of August, this story revealed the cheapest city to travel from. Data from Statistics Canada showed that the most inexpensive place to fly out of in Canada was Saskatoon, followed by Ottawa. The most expensive city was Toronto. ​

2. Low loonie driving big discounts on some Canadian car lots

During a week-long BNN special on Canada’s weak currency in January, this segment on the low dollar’s impact on car prices caught the curiosity of BNN.ca readers. The story detailed how Canadians accustomed to the lower loonie driving up the cost of everything from vegetables to clothing found a pleasant surprise on some car lots.

Toronto housing has another record-breaking month amid fears of overheating Canada’s hottest real estate markets continue defying gravity. Toronto just registered record sales for the month of May – while the average selling price surged almost 16 per cent amid a dearth of new listings. The performance mirrors Vancouver’s showing last month – and comes amid a chorus of calls for policymakers to cool activity in the two cities.

3. Record home sales in Toronto and Vancouver intensify fears of overheating

Housing was BNN’s pick for top story of 2016, and skyrocketing prices in the country’s hottest markets – Vancouver and Toronto – captured the interest of readers online. This story in particular discussed overheating fears after record sales were posted for the month of May.

iPhone price gap just the tip of the iceberg for Canadian consumers Canadians will be paying a premium for the upcoming iPhone 7. However, Jameson Berkow points out that this is just the latest reminder to Canadian consumers on how they can get gouged on identical products that cost less stateside.

4. With Apple's iPhone 7 starting at $899, Canadians face sticker shock

There was a lot of anticipation over the release of Apple’s iPhone 7, but there was more talk over the sticker price – a whopping $899 for Canadians – when the phone was finally unveiled in September.

Trump and Canadian money: What you need to know in 75 seconds The era of Donald Trump as U.S. president-elect is just beginning. Here’s a look at what’s been said about how a Trump presidency will affect investors and the economy in just 75 seconds.

5. 7 ways Donald Trump as president could affect Canada

The ramp-up to the U.S. election was intense, and the possibility of Donald Trump winning was unfathomable for many. In this story published shortly after the election, readers got a look at what a Trump victory could mean for Canadians on everything from trade to climate policy.

6. Reduce your debt as fast as you can: O'Leary

In an ‘Ask O’Leary’ segment from February, the chairman of O’Leary Financial Group fielded a question from a 34-year old Vancouverite looking for some investing advice regarding his rental property. O’Leary told the caller the best investment he could make would be to “reduce the debt as fast as you can.”

What can the Bank of Canada do about soaring home prices? Housing was a hot topic this week after stark data was released about affordability in Vancouver and Toronto’s real estate markets. But those crying foul shouldn’t count on the Bank of Canada to come to their rescue any time soon. BNN’s Greg Bonnell explains.

7. Housing the elephant in the room as Bank of Canada decision looms

Just as some Canadians was crying foul over unaffordable home prices, BNN’s Greg Bonnell wrote this analysis piece arguing the Bank of Canada wouldn’t ride the rescue.

Raptors superfan: What fuels the obsession He hasn't missed a Toronto Raptors home game since the team was formed back in 1995. Fresh off a road trip to Cleveland yesterday to witness the Raptors' loss to the Cavaliers, we speak with "superfan" Nav Bhatia, about what fuels his obsession for the Raptors and the sport of basketball and how he applies the same approach to his successful car dealership business.

8. How ‘Superfan’ Nav Bhatia brings his passion for the Raptors to his business

Raptors ‘superfan’ Nav Bhatia caught the attention of many across the country in 2016, including BNN.ca readers. Bhatia, who has attended every Toronto Raptors home game since the franchise’s debut season in 1995, stopped by BNN during the playoffs in May. He discussed how his passion for the Raptors translated into his own business success as a car salesman.

The big pipeline hurdle facing Justin Trudeau While Justin Trudeau was delivering remarks at a school event Friday, anti-pipeline protestors stormed in calling for the government to respect the wishes of indigenous communities by saying ‘no’ to pipelines. As the prime minister prepares to meet with the premiers next week, he faces an even bigger challenge than he did today. BNN’s Jameson Berkow has the details.

9. There’s an even bigger pipeline problem facing Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved two major pipeline projects at the end of November, but he was left to face the week following the decision. Several provincial leaders and business executives support Energy East – another controversial pipeline proposal – even though Ottawa’s seal of approval for Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion made approving the $15-billion Energy East project less likely.

Notable Call: Four reasons home prices are up in Toronto and Vancouver There are many theories about what’s driving the housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver – and a new report from RBC attempts to quantify those drivers. BNN’s Amber Kanwar has more.

10. Four reasons home prices keep soaring in Vancouver and Toronto

The housing market hadn’t shown any signs of cooling off in July, and record home sales data for Vancouver and Toronto intensified fears of overheating. As the housing story continued to build, readers maintained interest. This story breaks down four key reasons housing prices soared in Vancouver and Toronto over the last two decades, according to an RBC report .