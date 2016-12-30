5h ago
BNN.ca's top 10 stories of 2016
BNN.ca Staff
BNN.ca compiled a list of its most-read stories, based on the number of monthly page views, from January 2016 to now. Here are the stories readers clicked on most.
1. Airfares are falling -- here's the cheapest city to fly from
This was the most clicked news story on BNN.ca this year. Published during the popular travel month of August, this story revealed the cheapest city to travel from. Data from Statistics Canada showed that the most inexpensive place to fly out of in Canada was Saskatoon, followed by Ottawa. The most expensive city was Toronto.
2. Low loonie driving big discounts on some Canadian car lots
During a week-long BNN special on Canada’s weak currency in January, this segment on the low dollar’s impact on car prices caught the curiosity of BNN.ca readers. The story detailed how Canadians accustomed to the lower loonie driving up the cost of everything from vegetables to clothing found a pleasant surprise on some car lots.
3. Record home sales in Toronto and Vancouver intensify fears of overheating
Housing was BNN’s pick for top story of 2016, and skyrocketing prices in the country’s hottest markets – Vancouver and Toronto – captured the interest of readers online. This story in particular discussed overheating fears after record sales were posted for the month of May.
4. With Apple's iPhone 7 starting at $899, Canadians face sticker shock
There was a lot of anticipation over the release of Apple’s iPhone 7, but there was more talk over the sticker price – a whopping $899 for Canadians – when the phone was finally unveiled in September.
5. 7 ways Donald Trump as president could affect Canada
The ramp-up to the U.S. election was intense, and the possibility of Donald Trump winning was unfathomable for many. In this story published shortly after the election, readers got a look at what a Trump victory could mean for Canadians on everything from trade to climate policy.
6. Reduce your debt as fast as you can: O'Leary
In an ‘Ask O’Leary’ segment from February, the chairman of O’Leary Financial Group fielded a question from a 34-year old Vancouverite looking for some investing advice regarding his rental property. O’Leary told the caller the best investment he could make would be to “reduce the debt as fast as you can.”
7. Housing the elephant in the room as Bank of Canada decision looms
Just as some Canadians was crying foul over unaffordable home prices, BNN’s Greg Bonnell wrote this analysis piece arguing the Bank of Canada wouldn’t ride the rescue.
8. How ‘Superfan’ Nav Bhatia brings his passion for the Raptors to his business
Raptors ‘superfan’ Nav Bhatia caught the attention of many across the country in 2016, including BNN.ca readers. Bhatia, who has attended every Toronto Raptors home game since the franchise’s debut season in 1995, stopped by BNN during the playoffs in May. He discussed how his passion for the Raptors translated into his own business success as a car salesman.
9. There’s an even bigger pipeline problem facing Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved two major pipeline projects at the end of November, but he was left to face the week following the decision. Several provincial leaders and business executives support Energy East – another controversial pipeline proposal – even though Ottawa’s seal of approval for Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion made approving the $15-billion Energy East project less likely.
10. Four reasons home prices keep soaring in Vancouver and Toronto
The housing market hadn’t shown any signs of cooling off in July, and record home sales data for Vancouver and Toronto intensified fears of overheating. As the housing story continued to build, readers maintained interest. This story breaks down four key reasons housing prices soared in Vancouver and Toronto over the last two decades, according to an RBC report .