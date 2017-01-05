Toronto’s housing market just capped off a second straight record year of sales. Here’s a real eye-popping number: the total dollar value of those 113,133 home sales in 2016 was $82,578,210,100. But the president of the regional real estate board isn’t pointing his finger at foreign buyers. Survey data released today by the Toronto Real Estate Board suggests those international homebuyers account for five per cent of sales in Toronto. So with average prices climbing 20 per cent in December alone, TREB is again blaming a dearth of inventory (to wit: total listings plunged 48 per cent in the month). The real estate board is also putting city hall on notice, warning this isn’t the right time to consider raising the land transfer tax. TREB President Larry Cerqua described the foreign demand level as ‘low’. We’ll stress test that and the outlook for the city’s housing market this morning.

TSX CLOSES IN ON ALL-TIME HIGH

The TSX is inching ever closer to record territory. The composite index closed yesterday at the highest level since September 12, 2014; leaving it within 141 points of the all-time closing high registered on Sept. 3, 2014 (15,657.63). Granted, it doesn’t have the made-for-headlines round number appeal, but the TSX’s run shouldn’t be lost in the Dow 20,000 hoopla.

U.S. DOLLAR PULLS BACK

There were 10 direct references to U.S. dollar appreciation in yesterday’s Fed minutes, leaving the greenback as the focal point for investors ever since. The dollar is down against every major currency other than the British pound this morning and the U.S. dollar index at one point this morning was down the most since Nov. 9.

BNN AT CES

Michael Hainsworth is in Las Vegas to introduce us to next generation technology at the Consumer Electronics Show. He hit the ground running yesterday by taking in a drone rodeo (watch the video on the BNN Facebook page). We’ll look forward to updates from him throughout the day.

DEPARTMENT STORE WOES

In Canada, we’re familiar with the struggles at Sears Canada and HBC. Stateside, Macy’s might be the poster child. On top of previously announced store closures, the retailer said late yesterday it will slash 6,200 jobs. The press release is coated with corporate jargon (“streamline”, “intensify”, “execute”, “shareholder value” all can be found in the first two sentences), but investors are reading through it. The stock is down almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading.

