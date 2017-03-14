Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management is throwing in the towel on Valeant Pharmaceuticals. The hedge fund announced late yesterday it sold its stake in the embattled drugmaker because it "required a disproportionately large amount of time and resources." Ackman and Pershing Vice-Chair Steve Fraidin will step down from Valeant's board after its AGM. Pershing says the exit resulted in a "large" tax loss, and frees it up to focus more attention on its other investments "and new investment opportunities."

Some historical context here is instructive. Since Pershing disclosed its initial stake in Valeant on March 9, 2015, the stock has plunged almost 94 per cent. And consider the language Pershing used in its March 17, 2015 regulatory filing that detailed what was then a 5.7 per cent stake: “The Reporting Persons think highly of the Issuer’s management team, strategy, and track record.”

Some questions to address:

First and foremost, will other shareholders follow Ackman's lead?

Who's taking the other side of the trade?

How can CEO Joseph Papa instill confidence in investors?

What "new investment opportunities" could be on Pershing's radar?​

How much of a blemish is this on Ackman’s record? While the CP turnaround bought him some breathing room, let’s consider some of the other investment mishaps at Pershing Square. Like. J.C. Penney, Target and his high-conviction short of Herbalife.

Valeant better off without Ackman: Analyst Rodman & Renshaw analyst Ram Selvaraju says Bill Ackman's exit from Valeant isn't a sign of further trouble ahead. He says activist investors who still own Valeant know a lot more about the company and that Ackman's departure may allow management to work on trying to turn the company around "without constant noise."

WATCHDOG HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT TD SALES CLAIMS

The anonymous allegations of aggressive sales tactics on the front lines at TD have caught the eye of Canada’s banking ombudsman. “We’ll certainly be monitoring our complaint volumes and monitoring the situation,” Sarah Bradley told The Canadian Press in an interview yesterday. We’ll chase Bradley to try and get a better sense of how sharp the ombudsman’s teeth are to effect change.

WALL JOINS CANADIAN FULL-COURT PRESS IN U.S.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is heading to Iowa today alongside the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in a bid to assert the importance of Canada-U.S. economic ties. Seems particularly notable considering how frosty the tone has been at times between Wall and Ottawa over the Liberals’ carbon strategy. We’ll try to line up the Premier for a chat.

MAY GETS BREXIT GO-AHEAD

The British Pound is slumping this morning after the British House of Lords cleared the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to take the next steps in the Brexit process. As Société Générale’s Kit Juckes told clients in his morning note: “Sterling is in all sorts of trouble.” This morning we’ll need to ponder the risk of unintended consequences as May moves forward with secession.

BANK OF ENGLAND SCANDAL

Scandal is taking it a little far. But a good talker: Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg is resigning after it turns out she failed to disclose her brother is on Barclays’ payroll.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

- 12 p.m. ET: Alberta Finance Minister pre-budget photo op

- U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting

- B.C. Tech Summit in Vancouver

