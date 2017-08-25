The US$13.7-billion deal hasn’t even closed yet, but that’s not stopping Amazon from sending shivers up the spines of Whole Foods’ rivals. The two companies put the grocery industry on notice yesterday afternoon by pledging to start slashing prices once the takeover is complete on Monday. The impact cascaded across the stock market, with shares of Kroger (-8.1 per cent), Costco (-5 per cent), Wal-Mart (-2 per cent) and Target (-3.99 per cent) – and suppliers like Kellogg (-2.9 per cent) and General Mills (-3.5 per cent) — sliding on the reality of a price war. The spillover was also seen in Canada to a lesser extent, as Loblaw (-1.3 per cent) and Metro (-1.2 per cent) dipped. We’ll tally the damage this morning and look ahead to what the industry can expect after Amazon’s opening salvo.

YELLEN AND DRAGHI IN JACKSON HOLE

It’s not quite Hendrix and Joplin, but Draghi and Yellen will take the spotlight at the Woodstock for central bankers today. ECB President Mario Draghi has never shied away from bravado (IE, his infamous “whatever it takes” speech); today, investors are awaiting clues on his plan to taper the European Central Bank’s asset purchase program from the current 60-billion euros per month. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers a speech on financial stability at 10:00 a.m. ET, at which time her words will be parsed for any insight on the Fed’s balance sheet management intentions – or the central bank’s inflation conundrum. We’ll have analysis of both today on BNN.

HURRICANE HARVEY

It’s being billed as potentially the strongest hurricane to strike the United States since 2005. Currently a category-2 storm, and seen reaching category-3 status once ashore, the mere threat is already making it a market mover with Nymex gasoline futures trading almost three per cent higher this morning. We’re also seeing the energy industry take pre-emptive action by interrupting drilling and refinery operations. We’ll track developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Quite the softwood zinger yesterday from Canada’s ambassador to the United States. “What we can’t understand is why is it that some elements of the U.S. lumber industry would rather see imports from countries like Russia rather than their closest ally and friend,” David MacNaughton told reporters.

-The Canadian dollar is on the verge of hitting 80 cents U.S. again. Trading at 79.96 cents last time I looked. We haven’t seen the dollar at or above 80 cents since August 1.

-Apple gave the state of Iowa an economic jolt yesterday, unveiling its US$1.3-billion plan for a new 400,000-quare-foot data center that Apple says will create more than 550 jobs.

-All the hype culminates tomorrow night when Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor step into the ring. We’ll learn more about how much Vegas has riding on this bout when BNN's Jon Erlichman speaks with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman at 9:40 a.m. ET.

-Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong today was sentenced to five years in jail for his role in a corruption scandal in South Korea.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders (8:30 a.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech on financial stability at Jackson Hole symposium

-11:00 a.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland meets with Unifor President Jerry Dias and UAW President Dennis Williams.

-3:00 p.m. ET: ECB President Mario Draghi delivers speech at Jackson Hole symposium

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.