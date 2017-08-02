Apple looks set to hit an all-time high in today’s trading session after resurgent iPad sales helped tide the company over in the third quarter ahead of a hotly-anticipated iPhone launch. Profit came in 10 cents ahead of the average estimate at $1.67 per share despite what CEO Tim Cook described as a “pause” in sales of the company’s flagship product. Cook refused to spill any beans on the tenth-anniversary phone during yesterday’s conference call, saying, “We have no comment on anything that’s unannounced.” But that won’t silence the speculation. This morning, BNN will look ahead to what consumers can expect from the next iPhone and assess the sustainability of the iPad’s newfound sales strength.

As a sidebar, Cook hinted at big AI ambitions during yesterday’s call. “Front our point of view, autonomy is the mother of all AI projects. And the autonomous systems can be used in a variety of ways, and a vehicle is only one.”

RBI SAYS IT WILL LAUNCH TIM HORTONS IN SPAIN

Restaurant Brands International takes the early spotlight in today’s earning’s bonanza. Same-store sales at its Tim Hortons franchise fell for a second straight quarter. Meanwhile, that closely-watched sales metric spiked 3.9 per cent at Burger King. BNN's Paige Ellis takes the lead on our coverage throughout the day as we assess the company’s performance and juxtapose it against the mounting tension with its Tim Hortons franchisees in Canada. Should also be noted RBI announced today’s it’s exporting the Tims brand to Spain.

KENNEY SLAMS ALBERTA’S ‘ANTI-INVESTMENT POLICIES’

Prominent portfolio managers like Sprott’s Eric Nuttall and Canoe’s Rafi Tahmazian have turned to BNN to voice their displeasure with the investment climate in Canada’s energy sector. And that’s shaping up to be a major election issue when Albertans go to the polls in the 2019 provincial election. United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Jason Kenney tells BNN his first task, if elected, “will be to restore investor confidence in Alberta.” He went on to say capital isn’t fleeing the oil sands because of ~$50-oil; rather, he insists producers are being scared off by the “accumulation of anti-investment policies.” See the full interview here. We’ll be sure to chase rival leadership candidate Brian Jean, and also extend an invite to Premier Rachel Notley to share her perspective.

HE SAID, SHE SAID ON FLIGHT 157

Really, just an incredible story. Transat Flight 157 from Belgium to Montreal was diverted to Ottawa Monday, then left passengers stranded aboard while the plane sat on the tarmac for six hours. Air conditioning shut off, food supplies ran low, eventually leading to first responders being brought on board to assess the situation. The Ottawa airport authority said it had gear ready for passengers to deplane, but that call is ultimately up to the airline. Transat sees it differently, saying it “sincerely regret[s] the inconvenience … that was beyond our control.”

GEARING UP FOR NAFTA

A couple of noteworthy developments. Canada’s Ambassador to the United States told The Canadian Press yesterday the two countries are getting close to a deal on softwood, which would remove a major irritant ahead of trilateral trade negotiations with Mexico. Meanwhile, CP is also reporting the government will announce it’s bringing in some reinforcement for those talks, with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland poised to appoint an advisory council, and the government will also reportedly appoint a deputy ambassador to the U.S.

DON’T MISS THESE INTERVIEWS

BDAM will get the outlook from Canada's new tech darling when Shopify CFO Russ Jones joins at 10:30 a.m. ET, Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob discusses his ongoing strategy to expand beyond the legacy cinema business at 1230, and we'll get breaking news insight on Allied Properties REIT's latest earnings at 4:45 p.m. ET with CEO Michael Emory.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Oil is extending its losses this morning after the American Petroleum Institute reportedly said late yesterday crude inventories rose by nearly 2 million barrels last week.

-Home Capital Group reports quarterly results this afternoon, with investors eagerly awaiting insight on the embattled lender's business strategy as new CEO Yousry Bissada prepares for his first day on the job tomorrow.

-The plethora of new mortgage rules took its toll on Genworth MI Canada in the second quarter. The private mortgage insurer said late yesterday total new insurance written in the quarter sank to just over $6 billion from $31.7 billion a year earlier. Nevertheless profit jumped 65 per cent as delinquencies fell.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Cineplex, CGI Group, Great-West Lifeco, Linamar, Home Capital Group, Kinross Gold, Sleep Country Canada, Mondelez, Molson Coors, Tesla

-8:30 a.m. ET: StatsCan releases census data on families, households and marital status

-3:30 p.m. ET: San Francisco Fed President John Williams delivers remarks and takes questions in Las Vegas

