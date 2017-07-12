Decision day for the Bank of Canada as markets brace for higher rates

It's decision day for the Bank of Canada, with no shortage of tension. While the implied probability of rates rising by 25 basis points today is 91.7 per cent, the majority of BNN’s digital audience thinks that would be the wrong move. The latest BNN.ca poll shows 51 per cent of respondents think the bank should stay on hold.

This morning as we gear up for what could be the first round of tightening in almost seven years, we’ll size up the arguments for and against bumping rates (and also consider whether the bank could go big with a 50-bps bump). Once the decision is out, we’ll explain the implications for the economy, inflation, Canada’s currency, and your money – with help from a stellar guest lineup. Then we’ll take our audience live to Ottawa for Governor Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins’ news conference.

Some instructive context:

The evolution in Bank of Canada commentary

Oct. 19, 2016: "Governing Council actively discussed the possibility of adding more monetary stimulus at this time, in order to speed up the return of the economy to full capacity." (on this day, the probability of a rate cut at today’s meeting was 25.4 per cent)

May 24, 2017: "The Canadian economy’s adjustment to lower oil prices is largely complete" (prior to this commentary, the implied probability of rates rising at today’s meeting was 3.8 per cent)

June 12, 2017: Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins turns hawkish. "Governing Council will be assessing whether all of the considerable monetary policy stimulus presently in place is still required." (prior to this speech, the implied probability of rates rising today was 5 per cent)

HOW THE ECONOMY HAS EVOLVED SINCE THE LAST RATE DECISION DATE DATA ACTUAL PREVIOUS May 31 First-quarter GDP +3.7% +2.6% May 31 March GDP +0,5% +0.1% June 2 April trade balance $550M $710M June 9 May employment +54,500 +3,200 June 15 April manufacturing sales +1.1% +0.8% June 22 April retail sales +0.8% +0.5% June 23 May CPI +1.3% +1.6% June 30 April GDP +0.2% +0.5% July 6 May trade balance $1.09B $550M July 7 June employment +45,300 +54,500

And that’s without mentioning housing.

There’s also the price of oil to consider. Scotiabank Economist Derek Holt wrote in a report to clients yesterday the bank shouldn’t have cut rates in 2015, saying that just “pandered to the hewers of wood and drawers of water stereotype that plagues Canada internationally.” Regardless, those two cuts were taken out as insurance against the crash in oil prices. Worth pointing out WTI closed yesterday at US$45.04. When the bank lowered its benchmark to 0.5 per cent on July 15 2015, oil closed that day at US$51.41.

HOME CAPITAL FINDS ITS CEO

Home Capital Group has selected its new full-time CEO. Yousry Bissada is being named to the top post, taking over from interim CEO Bonita Then, who stepped into the void after Martin Reid was fired. Bissada is former CEO of software firm Filogix. Home Capital also points out he previously held executive roles in the mortgage departments of two of the Big Five banks. Watch for reaction today on BNN

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- The Globe and Mail obtained analysis showing foreign homebuyers accounted for 9.1 per cent of sales in the York Region outside Toronto from April 24-May 26. The data also pegs foreign buyers at 7.2 per cent of sales in Toronto. Last week, official government data tallied foreign buyers at 4.7 per cent.

- Janet Yellen begins her semi-annual round of Congressional testimony today before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. “It's hard to imagine anything new coming from the Fed Chair today,” wrote Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes in a report to clients. Arguably, the more compelling storyline is Politico’s report that U.S. President Trump is “increasingly unlikely” to bring Yellen back for a second term – with Gary Cohn apparently next in line, provided he wants the job.

- New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is in Washington today for softwood talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as Canada's full-court trade press in the States continues.

- Oil is rallying this morning, trading 2 per cent higher at last look, after last night’s American Petroleum Institute data reportedly showed an 8.1-million barrel drop in stockpiles last week.

- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said today it’s teaming up with Vermilion Energy on the Corrib gas field in Ireland. CPPIB is picking up Shell’s 45 per cent stake in the project for 830-million euros ($1.2 billion)

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Aritzia

- 10 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada rate decision

- 10 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testimony before U.S. House Financial Services Committee (remarks released at 8:30 a.m. ET)

- 11:15 a.m. ET: Poloz and Wilkins hold news conference in Ottawa

- 2 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

- Governor General David Johnston's official visit to China continues in Chongqing, includes meeting with e-commerce startups