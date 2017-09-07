Canada’s banks aren’t holding back in passing on the higher cost of borrowing. The Big Five all boosted their prime rates by 25 basis points late yesterday afternoon. As usual, the moves came in rapid succession after the first bank (in this case, RBC) announced its adjustment. We’ll establish what this means for consumers with variable-rate loans and the banks’ profit margins. We’ll also keep an eye on the dollar as it remains near its highest level May 2015. And we’ll challenge the view that the low-rate era is over. Historical context, after all, shouldn’t be ignored.

IN CONVERSATION WITH RBC’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE

We apologize for originally indicating our interview with Dave McKay would happen yesterday. Greg Bonnell will sit down with Royal Bank of Canada’s Chief Executive Officer today for a discussion about the latest quarter, RBC’s growth plan, and his outlook for Canada’s economy. Don’t miss the full interview this afternoon on BDPM.

LAND AND BUILDINGS RAMPS UP HBC CAMPAIGN

Some serious claims tabled by the activist investor who’s taking aim at HBC. Land and Buildings says it’s been informed by “concerned parties” that the retailer’s board is retaining J.P. Morgan as a financial advisor, which L&B sees as “bolstering” speculation that management has presented a privatization offer. Nothing has been proven. And HBC is refusing to comment. Begs a number of questions. If true, why not disclose? If not true, how can L&B get away with lobbing that up?

WSJ: COHN LOSING FAVOUR IN RACE FOR TOP FED JOB

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Gary Cohn is “unlikely” to be nominated as the next chair of the Federal Reserve due to his comments about Donald Trump’s handling of the violence in Charlottesville. That’s all according to Journal sources “familiar with the president’s thinking.” The WSJ goes on to say Trump was caught off-guard by Cohn’s remarks in his recent FT interview and that he “visibly bristles at the mention of his economic advisor.” Taken together with Stanley Fischer’s resignation letter, suffice to say there’s lots of unknowns about senior Fed leadership.

TRACKING IRMA

Hurricane Irma continues barreling across the Caribbean, with the National Hurricane Center saying a watch will likely be issued later today for Florida. The Category 5 storm is still carrying maximum winds at 285 km/hour. We’ll get on-the-ground colour from our CTV colleagues throughout the day. And we’ll continue tracking the business implications as the storm threatens key crops in Florida after it already forced Canadian banks to shutter branches in the Caribbean.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Pengrowth Energy is selling the rest of its Swan Hill assets in Alberta for $150 million.

-Amazon said today it's going to build a second HQ in North America. Now the race is on for various levels of government to offer the most attractive incentives possible. At stake, Amazon's plan to investment more than US$5 billion on HQ2.

-Upstart ultra-low-cost carrier Canada Jetlines said today it has a letter of intent to lease two Boeing 737s.

-CP is reporting an engineering firm has pinned the cost of repairing the crucial rail line to Churchill (which, for all intents and purposes, is really a life line) at $43.5 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transat, Transcontinental

-Notable data: Montreal monthly housing update (7:00 a.m. ET), Canadian building permits (8:30 a.m. ET)

-7:45 a.m. ET: European Central Bank rate decision (plus news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET)

-8:30 a.m. ET: Incoming Manulife Financial CEO Roy Gori presents at Scotia financials summit

-9:05 a.m. ET: Encana CEO Doug Suttles presents at Barclays conference

-10:30 a.m. ET: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers remarks at caucus in Winnipeg

-4:00 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau holds media avail in Kelowna, B.C. ​

-The Economist holds Canada Summit in Montreal (notable speakers: Ambassador David MacNaughton at 9:00 a.m. ET, Caisse de Depot CEO Michael Sabia at 9:45 9:00 a.m. ET)

