We’re all about wrapping up 2016 on BNN today. BlackBerry (BBRY.O) CEO John Chen is scheduled to join us at 10:45 a.m. ET to look back on a year in which the company’s stock has dropped 17 per cent as it wrestles with the transition to software producer from handset maker. Revenue plunged 47 per cent in its latest quarter, lagging expectations. Chen’s game plan includes providing brainpower for self-driving cars and BNN spoke yesterday with John Wall, head of the company’s QNX software operation.

We’re also pursuing Former Amaya (AYA.TO) CEO David Baazov, who is giving up on his troubled bid attempt to buy the Internet gambling company he founded.

At 9:10 a.m. ET, we hear from Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon. As of Nov 14, he rated the stock Outperform, “arguing that Amaya’s story continues to improve, not only from a growth perspective, but, entering 2017 with an improved balance sheet, we see a greater capacity to capitalize on future opportunities.”

On Commodities at 11:30 a.m. ET, we continue our comprehensive coverage of the emerging legal cannabis industry when we’re joined by Supreme Pharmaceuticals CEO John Fowler.

The company trades as SL on the upstart Canadian Securities Exchange. It aims to supply “affordable” medical cannabis from its 342,000 sq. ft. “hybrid greenhouse” facility, which is said to combine “the best aspects of indoor marijuana cultivation with the economies of greenhouse production.”

Seems a researcher at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is under fire for a sugar-industry-funded study that questions consumption guidelines.

"This is a classic example of industry-funded research aimed at one purpose and one purpose only: to cast doubt on the science linking diets high in sugars to poor health," one critic says. "This paper is shameful."

