Stick with BNN all day as politicians and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) try assuage public disquiet over rich compensation - while avoiding the perception that Ottawa and Quebec are eager to meddle in business decisions.

Bombardier, lavishly backed by the federal and provincial governments, has backed down on the proposed hikes for top executives, promising that most will be deferred until 2020.

"We're obviously not pleased with the decision that Bombardier made around its remuneration for its executives," the Prime Minister said in Parliament.

"But we're happy to see them make decisions that are fixing that for Quebecers' and Canadians' confidence."

Renowned compensation lawyer Kenneth Feinberg - who oversaw federal support for embattled U.S. firms emerging from the financial crisis - told us yesterday that Canadians should be careful of "government interfering with private pay decisions."

Renowned compensation lawyer Kenneth Feinberg - who oversaw federal support for embattled U.S. firms emerging from the financial crisis - told us yesterday that Canadians should be careful of “government interfering with private pay decisions.”

For BNN managing editor Noah Zivitz, “this story is becoming about much more than Bombardier. How great is the threat of political overreach … and the risk that this becomes a repellent when Canadian companies go hunting for top global talent?”

CANADA’S TRADE HOT STREAK SNAPPED

Canada's economic hot streak is over. This country unexpectedly swung to a nearly-one-billion-dollar trade deficit in February. There was widespread export weakness, with just three sectors registering gains in the month. The data comes at a pivotal moment for Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz as he prepares to deliver a rate decision and monetary policy report next week.

The hot streak:

March 2: Q4 GDP rose 2.6 per cent vs. 2.0 per cent estimate

March 10: February jobs up 15.300 vs. 2,500 estimate

March 17: January manufacturing sales rose 0.6 per cent vs - 0.2 per cent estimate

March 21: January retail sales rose 2.2 per cent vs. 1.1 per cent estimate

March 31: January GDP rose 0.6 per cent vs. 0.3 per cent estimate

CAP-AND-TRADE

Elsewhere, we’re focused on oil as crude holds above US$50, up from last week’s four-month lows.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by federal environment & climate minister Catherine McKenna. We’ll ask her for on-the-spot reaction to news that Ontario's first cap-and-trade auction of pollution allowances sold out. The system, aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions, brought in $472 million.

At least one environmentalist is hailing the result. “There was strong interest in Ontario’s carbon market from businesses,” Environmental Defence programs director Keith Brooks says. But he adds that “ultimately, the success of cap-and-trade isn’t measured by the success of the auctions. Success has to be measured based on whether carbon emissions are declining.”

NHL STAYING HOME

And we’re also exploring business angles after the National Hockey League ruled that players won’t participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the first time they’ve missed the Games since 1994. Players have been venting frustration.

It boils down to money, with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman insisting on compensation. And he has expressed irritation at the International Olympic Committee’s refusal to let the NHL be associated with the Olympics by promoting its presence at the Games.

TECK JUMPS

Shares in miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) jumped almost 6 per cent yesterday to trade at $30.68 amid hopes that a cyclone and flooding in Australia will strand metallurgical coal shipments, boosting the price of one of Teck’s main products.

At 11:20 a.m. ET on Commodities, we’ll be joined by Barclays analyst Matthew Korn, who just moved his target on the stock to $37 from $34. He argues that for copper, zinc and coking coal, “supply tightness across all three [is] looking persistent.”

LATE RETIREMENT

Finally, CTV News chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid often reminds us how lamentable many Canadians are in their retirement planning.

But check this out for a chilling read (and perhaps a bit over the top). The Guardian warns that as government programs erode, “by the early 2060s …we will all need to keep working into our 80s if we want to enjoy the same standard of retirement as our parents.”

Seems “this is what a world without retirement looks like. Workers will be unable to down tools, even when they can barely hold them with hands gnarled by age-related arthritis.”

Now isn’t that a cheerful prospect?