CANADA GOOSE SOARS AFTER IPO

It was a blockbuster start to Canada Goose’s life as a public company. Its stock closed almost 27 per cent higher in its first day of trading Thursday. After day-one hype, the parka maker’s CEO made it clear that he’s gunning for more than one day of fireworks. “Obviously we are really flattered that stock market prices have traded up and things are looking really good,” Dani Reiss told us yesterday shortly after the closing bell. “We’re looking at this in the long term. We have always been aiming to deliver long-term shareholder value.” Today, BNN will keep gathering insight on how/whether GOOS can make sure it doesn’t fizzle out in shareholders’ portfolios.

As context, here are some reference points on other recent high-profile IPOs:

Freshii: Priced at $11.50. Closed yesterday 6 per cent below post-IPO peak.

Aritzia: Priced at $16.00. Closed yesterday 19 per cent below post-IPO peak.

Snap: Priced at US$17.00. Closed yesterday down 27 per cent from post-IPO peak.

Much of the GOOS IPO discussion centered on its plan to expand beyond ubiquitous parkas that even its most ardent brand loyalists can’t wear year-round. One thing we learned in our interview with Reiss, there’s no plan to follow this any time soon. “No bathing suits and flip flops for Canada Goose, I can assure you that,” he told BNN.

ALBERTA COUNTS ON RESOURCE REVENUE

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is aiming to drive down her province’s budget deficit to $7.2B in 2019-20 from $10.3B this year, largely on the back of an expectation that a post-crash recovery in oil prices will help boost resource revenues to $6.6B by the ’19-20 fiscal year – when the government is counting on WTI to trade at US$68/barrel. More important than the deficit, debt-to-GDP is expected to hit 19.5 per cent versus 10.6 per cent in the 16-17 fiscal year.

Long story short: is the NDP government doing enough to wean itself off its reliance on resources? Based on the risks stated in yesterday’s budget document, the province is well aware that it still hasn’t shed the OPEC risk. “A reversal of OPEC’s policy to cut production, increased non-OPEC production (e.g. from U.S. shale producers) and/or lower demand growth could put downward pressure on oil prices and weaken Alberta’s economic outlook.”

BNN's Tara Weber's interview with Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci will air this morning on The Street.

ANOTHER ACTIVIST BREATHES DOWN VALEANT’S NECK

With Bill Ackman out of the picture, another big-name U.S. activist investor is ratcheting up pressure on Valeant Pharmaceuticals. ValueAct disclosed late yesterday that it has boosted its stake in the embattled drugmaker and, in typical boilerplate language, stated in a regulatory filing that it won’t shy away from sharing its opinions with company management. VRX is almost 5 per cent higher in pre-market trading.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. industrial production (9:15 a.m. ET), U.S. consumer sentiment (10:00 a.m. ET)

-G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Baden-Baden, Germany

-German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington

