GDP BLOWS PAST ESTIMATES IN MAY

Canada's economic hot streak continued into May, as growth tripled estimates. Gross Domestic Product rose 0.6 per cent in the month, with big gains in the manufacturing and energ sectors. The loonie spiked above 80 cents US on the news as traders buy into Canada's outlook.

AMAZON WEIGHS ON GLOBAL STOCKS

Global stocks are in the red this morning after an unsettling trading session yesterday in New York. Tech stocks dragged down the major indices on Wall Street, with names like Alphabet, Apple and Netflix all dropping sharply before recouping some of those losses. Volatility is extending into the pre-market with Amazon shares falling amid the latest reminder that profit isn’t Jeff Bezos’s priority.

As if that’s not enough to stir unease, U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy agenda suffered another setback late yesterday after the Republicans’ bid for a “skinny” repeal of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act failed in the Senate.

BREATHING SIGH OF RELIEF ON BAT, FOR NOW

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland wasted little time tweeting her praise yesterday after leading Republicans announced they’re dropping a potential border adjustment from their overall tax reform plan. Important to note the precise wording from their statement. They have “set [the BAT] aside.” We’ll assess the likelihood of it being revived down the line.

BOMBARDIER'S SURPRISE PROFIT

Bombardier is reporting a surprise profit. Adjusted earnings came in at two cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a six-cent loss a year ago. "We continue to make solid progress executing our five-year turnaround plan,” CEO Alain Bellemare said in a statement. Meanwhile, revenue fell five per cent in the quarter while cash burn rose to $570 million from $490 million 12 months ago. Nevertheless, the company says it’s on track to hit the high end of its full-year EBIT forecast.

SEARS’ LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS SPLIT

Bruce Berkowitz’s Fairholme Capital and Eddie Lampert have pulled the plug on their tag-teamed legal counsel for a potential deal with Sears Canada. Recall they announced on July 10 they were jointly considering a “potential negotiated transaction” with the embattled retailer. Now, Fairholme (which holds 20.7 per cent of Sears’ halted shares) says it may still “consider, evaluate and discuss potential transactions” with the company. Note we also have Jon’s report for National on Sears’ front-line staff fighting the company’s key employee retention plan.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-TransCanada's second-quarter adjusted profit came in well above estimates at 76 cents per share. The company also said "success in advancing Keystone XL ... could further augment" its dividend growth strategy.

- Imperial Oil is blaming "the ongoing business environment [and] upstream outages" for the company's surprise second-quarter loss of $77 million. CEO Rich Kruger also said Imperial is looking to "address gaps in performance" at its massive Kearl oil sands project.

-B.C. Premier John Horgan told The Globe and Mail after meeting with senior U.S. trade officials he’s “confident” Canada and the U.S. can strike a softwood deal before NAFTA negotiations start next month.

-In dividend news: Norbord announced it will raise its quarterly payout 67% to 50 cents per share. Meanwhile, Eldorado Gold is suspending its semi-annual dividend.

-Meg Whitman is out of the running to be Uber’s next CEO. She left no margin for misunderstanding in a series of tweets last night. “Uber’s CEO will not be Meg Whitman,” she wrote. So the obvious question is who the next-most-likely contender is. According to multiple reports this morning, outgoing GE CEO Jeff Immelt is being considered for the job.

-Starbucks announced late yesterday it will shutter its 379 Teavana stores over the next year. Inevitably, this raises questions about the outlook for DavidsTea. We’ll chase that angle.

-If nothing else, travellers at Canada’s busiest airport can expect some extra frustration today after 700 ground crew workers walked off the job at Pearson International. We’ll get updates from CP24’s Cam Woolley.

-Adidas is selling its CCM hockey gear division to Birch Hill Equity Partners.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Bombardier (6:00 a.m. ET), Fortis (6:00 a.m. ET), Norbord (6:00 a.m. ET), George Weston (0600 a.m. ET), Merck (6:45 a.m. ET), TransCanada (730 a.m. ET), Imperial Oil (0755 a.m. ET), Merck (6:45 a.m. ET), Chevron (8:30 a.m. ET)

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (8:30 a.m. ET EST: 0.2 per cent), U.S. GDP (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. consumer sentiment (10:00 a.m. ET)

-11:00 a.m. ET: Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Toronto Mayor John Tayor make announcement re. community infrastructure

-2:00 p.m. ET: Bains outlines Canada’s plan for “data-driven economy” in Toronto – we’re sending a camera

-10:00 p.m. ET: Tesla holds party for handover of first Model 3s

