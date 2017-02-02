Dominating BNN’s coverage today: The tough task facing investors and nations as they adapt to the new administration in Washington.

Check out this morning’s story by Jon Erlichman, who has heard that Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth is set to warn Canada to build better trade ties with China, India, Japan and the rest of Asia to compensate for any protectionist moves under U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 9:05 a.m. ET, Jon talks to HSBC Canada Chief Economist David Watt, who says Trump’s trade policies may make it tougher for Canada to benefit from any boost in U.S. infrastructure spending.

CANADA ABROAD

Then at 9:10 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by Stewart Beck, CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. The former Canadian High Commissioner to India, who has also served Canada in Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China, will give us a reality check on what’s really needed to sell more goods and services to the region.

And we hear from trade specialist Patrick LeBlond at 10 a.m. ET, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation. He says for all the talk of seeking new markets, the North American Free Trade Agreement remains crucial for Canada. The good news, he adds, “is that millions of American jobs and businesses also depend on NAFTA.”

FEBRUARY IS YOUR MONEY MONTH ON BNN!

TALKING TAX

On Commodities, we’ll get the take of Martin King, director of institutional research at GMP FirstEnergy. He has been weighing the possibility of an effective levy on U.S. oil and gas imports as part of corporate tax changes. “Canada might receive an exemption for energy products given it is often lumped in as a 'domestic producer' and highly integrated into U.S. energy import framework,” he says.

'DRIVE-BY' DOLLAR

Finally, we’ve been getting lots of traffic at bnn.ca as viewers check out our coverage of the currency frustration for Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz. Comments from the Trump camp have tended to drive down the U.S. currency but a higher loonie threatens to stall the Canadian economy.

“We are the victim of a drive-by shooting,” money manager David Baskin told us yesterday. “We’re collateral damage. We’re just roadkill. And there’s not much Stephen Poloz can do about that.”

