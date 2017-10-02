A new group of prominent Canadian business leaders is calling on Ottawa to “reconsider” its tax reform strategy as the formal public consultation period draws to end today. It is backed by some high profile names like Round 13 Capital Co-Founder and BNN’s Disruptors co-Host Bruce Croxon, Venture Communications CEO and Dragons' Den panelist Arlene Dickinson and entrepreneur W. Brett Wilson. There are now more than 260-signatories to The Council of Progressive Business Leaders open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which can be viewed at wtfjt.ca. The Liberals have faced increased opposition to its plan to tighten up the use of income sprinkling, passive investment and capital gains in private corporations.

Metro to buy Jean Coutu Group for $4.5B

Metro is officially offering $4.5B to buy Jean Coutu. The company has formalized its bid for the pharmacy operator offering $24.50 per share in a cash and stock deal. Metro’s CEO says the deal will result in $75M worth of cost synergies within three years. Metro will continue to operate the company as a distinct banner under the terms of the deal, helmed by second-generation CEO François Coutu. The long-rumoured pact comes as Jean Coutu is grappling with new regulations governing generic drug sales in Quebec.

Alberta and Ontario increase minimum wage, end goal is $15

Alberta and Ontario increased their minimum wage over the weekend. In Alberta the rate increased by $1.40 to $13.60, while in Ontario the hourly wage rose 20-cents to $11.60. The two provinces are moving towards $15 an hour even though businesses are warning against job cuts, higher expenses and closures. Producer: Monique

General Motors, Unifor at odds over job security

Workers at a General Motors plant in Ingersoll, Ontario are gearing up for a long strike. Unifor president Jerry Dias has said conversations with the automakers senior officials have not lead to any progress on the key issue of job security.

Sears Canada looks to extend creditor protection to work with chairman

Sears Canada is asking a court to extend its creditor protection another month. The company would like more time for Executive Chairman Brandon Stranzl to firm up an offer for the retailer. It is also looking to close another 11 stores.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- At least 50 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in a Las Vegas shooting near Mandalay Bay Casino

- Edmonton’s police chief will provide an update of the ongoing terrorism investigation after an officer was stabbed and several others were run down by a truck on the weekend. A 30-year old suspect identified by CTV News as Abdulahi Sharif is in custody and has been arrested on terrorism-related charges along with five counts of attempted murder and other charges.

- Jagmeet Singh replaced Tom Mulcair as the new leader of the NDP after winning the leadership race on Sunday

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Deadline for public comment on the government's tax reform proposals

- Deadline for public comment on the government's tax reform proposals