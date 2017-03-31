It was a blowout start to the year for Canada's economy. Gross domestic product rose zero-point-six percent in January - double the average estimate on bay street. Manufacturing was the primary driver. But it wasn't alone. Almost every sector posted gains in the month.

BMO’s Sal Guatieri told us when the news was breaking that Canada’s economy is posting its strongest growth “in at least five years.”

NOTLEY VS. WALL

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley must be wondering when she gets to catch a break. Global energy players have been quitting the province’s oil sands - as our own Jameson Berkow notes in a special report. Crude prices look set for a seven-per-cent slide this month, marking their worst quarter since 2015. And now, Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall is trying to lure producers away from her province.

On Commodities at 11:10 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by Bonterra Energy (BNE.TO) CEO George Fink, who has operations in both jurisdictions but produces the vast bulk in Alberta.

Bonterra tells CTV News Alberta bureau chief Janet Dirks that Fink hasn’t yet received a letter from Wall soliciting a move to his province but has no plans for a shift.

Notley is questioning whether Wall has broken regional free-trade rules. Dirks reports on the dispute here.

TSX STARTS SLOW

The Toronto Stock Exchange benchmark index has posted a limp start to the year, dragged down by a 6.4-per-cent drop in energy shares. The S&P/TSX composite has gained 1.9 per cent in the first quarter, compared with a rise of almost 6 per cent for the S&P 500. BNN managing editor Noah Zivitz notes that the performance ranks Toronto 83rd globally, using the Canadian dollar as base currency.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, we’ll get big money perspective from Mike O'Brien, lead manager on the $4.9-billion TD Canadian Equity Fund, which has gained just over one per cent this year. According to www.globefund.com, this fund is available in five different permutations with varying costs. Perhaps retail investors can be forgiven for feeling confused by investment industry offerings.)

ONE-ON-ONE WITH JOHN CHEN

Finally, don't miss Amber Kanwar’s interview with BlackBerry (CEO) John Chen at 10:45 a.m. ET. The stock has risen more than six per cent in the pre-market after losses shrank in the company’s latest quarter.

TRUMP TO ORDER “TRADE ABUSE” REVIEW

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly set to throw down the gauntlet on trade. He's expected to sign an executive order later today that will launch a country-by-country review of America's bilateral trade ties. This would come one day after the White House delivered its opening volley on NAFTA talks. And the stakes couldn't be greater for Canada. The federal government has been pulling out all the stops to remind Americans of the mutual benefit of cross-border economic relations.

