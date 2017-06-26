C-SUITE SURVEY

Canada's top corporate decision makers have delivered a scathing assessment of Donald Trump's first months as president of the United States. Sixty-three per cent of respondents to the latest C-Suite survey say Trump's performance in the Oval Office has been poor this year. And those business leaders are fretting the fallout from his 'America First' view of the world.

Among the survey results:

46% say Trump is performing poorly on the economy

62% say he's performing poorly on Canada-U.S. relations

88% say they're worried about the implications of politics on trade

74% say it's likely Trump makes major changes to NAFTA

24% say finding a solution to softwood lumber issues should be Ottawa's top trade priority

18% expect strong U.S. economic growth over the next year, versus 40% in previous survey

73% say it would be negative for the economy if the Bank of Canada raises rates

SOFTWOOD WATCH

We're expecting an early afternoon announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department on the next round of duties on Canadian softwood. Among the important issues to consider: Will the Liberals' $867-million support package make matters worse from Commerce's perspective? We'll track investors' reaction and any commentary about how today's news will affect the industry's workforce.

SHIFTING BANK OF CANADA EXPECTATIONS

What a difference four days makes. Probability of the Bank of Canada raising rates next month currently stands at 35.6 per cent. Last Thursday, the probability was 56.4 per cent. Oil’s rough week helps explain why market participants are dialing back expectations. We’ll continue piecing together the case for, and against, the Bank taking back at least some of its two emergency rate cuts.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Canada and China have agreed not to conduct state-sponsored cyberattacks against each other’s private sectors. Details on the deal are here.

-Former Finance Minister Joe Oliver has a new job on Bay Street. Today he was named non-executive chairman of Echelon Wealth Partners. We’ll speak with him at 9:40 a.m. ET. (Editor’s note: An early version of this newsletter stated Oliver was returning to Bay St. with this appointment. In fact, he was previously named chairman of Origin Merchant Partners in April 2016)

-Canada's full-court press in the U.S. continues. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is in Whitefish, Montana, for the Western Governors' Association annual meeting. Background can be found here

-Shares of Nestle rose as much as 4.7 per cent in early trading in Switzerland after Dan Loeb’s Third Point disclosed a US$3.5-billion stake in the conglomerate, with an eye on improving margins, dumping non-core assets, and selling its stake in L'Oréal. “It is rare to find a business of Nestlé’s quality with so many avenues for improvement,” he wrote in his letter.

-The Financial Times is reporting the European Commission is set to fine Google more than one-billion euros “for abusing its dominance in search.” The formal announcement is likely to happen on Wednesday, according to FT.

-A multi-year safety scare and recall campaign have proved to be too much to handle for Takata Corp. The Japanese air-bag maker filed for bankruptcy protection late yesterday.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders (8:30 a.m. ET)

