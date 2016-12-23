After a topsy-turvy year (Brexit, Trump), BNN provides a preview today of coming attractions in 2017.

Most folks spend extra time with family in over-heated rooms at this time of year, plenty of time for a good old macroeconomic and geopolitical debate, but at 2:30 p.m. ET, we’ll get an investing tip from David Dietze, chief investment strategist at Point View Wealth Management: Don’t get swayed by what you hear over the egg nog.

He’ll share his year-end strategy, which includes following basic rules such as “plenty of diversification, avoiding trend following, and emphasizing facts over opinions, especially those of in-laws and ones received at cocktail parties.”

A DIFFERENT KIND OF TOP PICK

Meanwhile, JP Morgan Asset Management bond king Bob Michele has a list of "realistic surprise predictions" for next year. He sees a good chance that the Federal Reserve actually hikes six times - instead of the three increases suggested by Fed officials - “because that will only bring them to about a zero real Fed funds rate, which is still very accommodative.”

He also sees oil hitting US$75, a jump of nearly 50 per cent from today’s US$52 and change. "The supply-demand imbalance has been corrected with rig counts falling, shale production declining and no meaningful new investment going into the energy sector.”

And Michele warns fixed-income investors: the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield could hit 3.5 per cent. The return to maturity on that bond has already topped 2.5 per cent for the first time since late 2014 in the wake of Donald Trump’s election win. Michele says investors still haven’t got ready “for the reflationary future. The money-in-motion has yet to occur in earnest, and it doesn’t bode well for bond yields."

CANADIAN GDP

The prospect of the Bank of Canada raising rates seems to have become more remote this morning as Statistics Canada reports that the economy shrank 0.3 per cent in October, a weaker showing than expected. Manufacturing output dropped two per cent as exports flagged. At 2 p.m. ET, there’s insight from Laurentian Bank Securities economist Sébastien Lavoie.

We’ll take a look at Canada’s economic sluggishness and other themes with three of our regular guests at 4:30 p.m ET. Tune into our 2016 markets roundup with Agilith Capital’s Andrea Horan, Ryan Lewenza of Turner Investments and Stan Wong of Scotia Wealth Management.

HIVE MINDS

Bees, essential to pollinating crops, have been hurt in recent years by habitat loss, pests and pesticides. At 11:30 a.m. ET on Commodities, we’ll hear from Washington State University Researcher Brandon Hopkins who has been importing bee semen from around the world to improve the genetic diversity of U.S. hives.

TOPS OF 2016

And we’ll be counting down the top biz stories of the year, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Business Day AM. Of course, housing is high on that list. Don’t miss Paige Ellis’s interview with Toronto Mayor John Tory, in which he questions the wisdom of the Vancouver levy on foreign buyers. He’s reluctant to follow suit: “The worst thing we could do for the marketplace and its long-term health is to act in a hasty manner, to do something that’s politically sexy, but that is actually not going to be effective and may even be less than responsible.”