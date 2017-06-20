CENOVUS CEO TO RETIRE

Cenovus Energy is launching a global search for a new chief executive officer after Brian Ferguson announced early this morning that he’s going to retire later this year. All this as the company tries to restore investor confidence in the wake of its $17.7-billion purchase of Conoco assets. To wit: Cenovus’s stock has plummeted 41 per cent since that deal was announced on March 29.

Ferguson’s pending exit was announced just hours before he faces shareholders at an investor day meeting in Toronto. Shareholders have been antsy about the deal’s timing, and that’s being reinforced this morning with a headline just flashing across our screens that oil slipped below US$44 per barrel this morning. Meanwhile, Cenovus said in a separate release this morning its five-year plan is based on oil at US$55/barrel. And it’s also aiming to sell up to $5 billion in assets this year.

LEADERSHIP CHANGE AT TIM HORTONS

Fascinating development in the ongoing dispute between Tim Hortons franchisees and the coffee and doughnut chain’s parent company. Restaurant Brands International announced late yesterday Elias Diaz Sese has stepped aside as president of Tim Hortons. He’s taking on a new gig spearheading international expansion strategy, while the Globe and Mail is reporting RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz will assume Sese’s old responsibilities. That puts Schwartz one step closer to disenfranchised franchisees who’ve been up in arms over the way Restaurant Brands is running the iconic Canadian company. The leadership shuffle happened just hours after one franchisee took aim at RBI over its use of an ad fund.

VOUCHING FOR CANADA INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

The head of Canada' mining association is making the case for the controversial CIB in today’s Globe and Mail. He says the lack of infrastructure in some regions “threatens the mining industry’s ability to continue being the largest private sector driver in Canada’s North.” We’ll chase industry stakeholders to flesh out that argument. We will also speak with the author of a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute, which touts the merits of the CIB, while also warning the bank’s governance model will be crucial to its success.

CLASSIC CARNEY ON BREXIT

“Before long, we will all begin to find out the extent to which Brexit is a gentle stroll along a smooth path to a land of cake and consumption,” the Bank of England Governor said in a speech this morning. He made it clear that, in his view, “now is not yet the time” to start raising rates. The British pound fell almost a full cent against the U.S. dollar on his remarks, which can be found in their entirety here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The federal government is still searching for a full-time chair of the CRTC to inherit Jean-Pierre Blais’ old perch. Heritage Minister Melanie Joly appointed Judith Larocque as acting chair for a four-month term yesterday. The hunt for the regulator’s next chair has been ongoing for almost half a year.

-Still no CSeries deals, but Bombardier announced a letter of intent to sell 50 Q400s to SpiceJet. List price is US$1.7 billion.

-Royal LePage is warning in a new report that “radiating heat” from the Greater Toronto and Vancouver housing markets “has seeped” into nearby recreational property markets.

-The Wall Street Journal is reporting Li Ka-shing will step down as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings by next year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: FedEx

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-8:00 a.m. Et: Cenovus holds investor day meeting in Toronto

-8:15 a.m. ET: Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren delivers speech in Amsterdam

-9:00 a.m. Et: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report “Household Indebtedness and Financial Vulnerability - Recent Developments and Outlook”

-9:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne delivers remarks at Amazon corporate office opening in Toronto

-11:30 a.m. ET: Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson holds media avail in Toronto

-12:00 p.m. ET: Ministers scrum in House Foyer after cabinet meeting

-Canadian, American, Mexican agriculture ministers meet in Savannah, GA.

-SelectUSA Investment Summit in D.C. (Full agenda)

