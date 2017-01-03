Global stocks are rallying this morning amid optimism about the health of the world's second-largest economy. The Caixin China PMI reached 51.9 last month, outpacing estimates and marking a sharp improvement over where things stood a year ago when Chinese factory activity was mired in contraction. This is fueling the gains we’re seeing across borders today, with Wall Street poised to go along for the ride. U.S. futures are pointing to a surge at the open, putting the Dow back on track to resume its protracted march to 20,000 after ending 2016 with three straight losing sessions.

OIL AT HIGHEST SINCE JULY 2015

WTI crude oil futures made it all the way to US$55.24 this morning, as confidence in the new OPEC and non-OPEC production quotas carried over into the new year. Already we’ve seen indications Kuwait and Oman have started cutting output. The great unknown for 2017 is how long compliance will last.

RECORD EXEC PAY

In a report titled Throwing Money at the Problem, The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives reports average compensation for the country’s 100 top-paid executives hit a record $9.5 million in 2015. According to CCPA math, that means that by 11:48 a.m. ET today those execs will earn more than the average Canadian worker does in an entire year. “In the absence of corporate leadership, it falls to government to bring in laws to put a cap on the incentives fuelling soaring CEO compensation packages,” CCPA economist Hugh Mackenzie said in a statement. We’ll chase him to stress test that assertion.

CONSUMERS FACE THE COST OF CARBON PRICES

Alberta and Ontario are into the third day of their new carbon regimes, with higher gasoline prices the most immediate and obvious impact for households. There's still runway for us to consider the consequences for consumer confidence, support for the respective governments, and the outlook for provinces that have yet to develop their own carbon pricing regime.

TRUMP’S CHOICE FOR TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Robert Lighthizer, a veteran of Ronald Reagan’s government, is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for trade representative. Most of the focus thus far has been on Lighthizer’s stance on China. From a selfishly Canadian perspective, I’m more interested exploring what this portends for the softwood negotiations.

TRUMP TARGETS GM

General Motors is the latest company to fall in Trump’s Twitter crosshairs. “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!,” the PEOTUS tweeted at 7:30 a.m. ET. Would be good to hear more about how boardrooms are bracing for the risk of raising Trump’s 140-character-limit ire.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

Notable data: RBC Canadian PMI (9:30 a.m. ET), ISM U.S. manufacturing index (10 a.m. ET), U.S. construction spending (10 a.m. ET)