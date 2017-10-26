It’s one of those earnings onslaught days. This morning, we’re going deep into Canada’s resource sectors before the spotlight shifts to the biggest names in technology after the closing bell. Among the early highlights:

-Suncor's funds from operations climbed to $2.47 billion in the third quarter on the back of record production, lower costs and stronger pricing. The company says Fort Hills is on track for first oil by the end of this year. Also worth noting one of its VPs, Doreen Cole, is taking the reins at Syncrude as Managing director, effective December 11. We'll chase her.

-Teck Resources' adjusted profit more than quadrupled to $621 million in the third quarter. It's also warning full-year production will be near the low end of its range, while costs will be near the high end.

-Barrick swung to a loss in the third quarter amid lower production and a US$172-million tax provision for its recently announced agreement with Tanzania. All-in sustaining costs rose in the period, and the company said it has exceeded its full-year debt reduction target.

-Agnico Eagle, meanwhile, is raising its quarterly dividend by a penny after posting record quarterly production, driving down costs and boosting its full-year output target.

-Goldcorp is sticking with its full-year production and cost forecasts even after third-quarter output fell and all-in sustaining costs rose.

-Outside the resource space, more evidence of the challenges Restaurant Brands International is facing in its Tim Hortons division, with same-store sales rising just 0.3 per cent in the third quarter. Meanwhile, RBI's Burger King unit is chugging along with sales at stores open more than a year rising 3.6 per cent.

Aecon to be acquired by Chinese construction giant in $1.2B all-cash deal Aecon Group has agreed to be taken out by China's CCCC International Holdings (CCCI), putting one of Canada's engineering giants in foreign hands. BNN's Paul Bagnell and Cameron Hurst, chief investment officer at Equium Capital Management, discuss.

CHINESE CONSTRUCTION GIANT BUYING AECON FOR $1.2B

Aecon said two months ago it hired banks to help run a sale process. Today, we learn it found a buyer in China. The overseas investment arm of China Communications Construction Company will buy the Toronto-based construction and engineering firm for $20.37 per share, for a deal value of $1.2 billion ($1.51B total entreprise). The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, subject to all necessary approvals – including Ottawa’s blessing under the Investment Canada Act.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau on the fall economic update and state of the economy BNN's Greg Bonnell sits down with Finance Minister Bill Morneau to discuss his fall economic outlook.

MORNEAU THROWS DOWN THE GAUNTLET

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has some advice for Corporate Canada: Use our fiscal strategy and reap the reward. “I would say for people on Bay Street, if they can invest in their business and show the kind of results that we’ve seen – they would be very positive,” he told BNN in an interview this week. That’s not going over so well with a prominent investor and top public policy experts. We’ll continue gathering reaction to the finance minister’s call to action.

DISMAL FIRST DAY FOR ROOTS

Dismal might be generous after Roots shares collapsed in their first day of trading. After sinking as much as 21 per cent, ROOT closed almost 17 per cent below its IPO price. We’ll gather insight on what went wrong and whether this could put a chill on the country’s initial public offering pipeline.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-ECN Capital is planting its flag in the U.S. housing market with a US$100-million takeover of Triad Financial Services. ECN says the deal will be immediately accretive.

-Late yesterday, CSX postponed an investor meeting that was scheduled for October 30. The company is attributing the delay to its hiring of ex-CN Railer Jim Foote as COO.

TSX RECORD WATCH

Intraday: 15,943.09 (Feb 21, 2017)

Closing: 15,922.37 (Feb 21, 2017)

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Crescent Point Energy, Husky Energy, Calfrac Well Service, MEG Energy, Teck Resources, Celestica, Constellation Software, Eldorado Gold, Maple Leaf Foods, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Restaurant Brands International, Shaw Communications, Amazon, Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Twitter, Ford, Newmont Mining, ConocoPhillips, Valero, UPS, Mattel

-7:45 a.m. ET: European Central Bank release rate decision and holds news conference (0830 ET)

-10:30 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau participates in armchair discussion at Rotman School of Management’s Machine Learning conference

-12:00 p.m. ET: CMHC releases quarterly housing market assessment and annual housing market outlook

-12:00 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley attends groundbreaking ceremony for Amazon fulfilment centre

-12:15 p.m. ET: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne participates in NAFTA roundtable in Toronto (with media avail at 1:40 p.m. ET)

-2:00 p.m. ET: Trudeau holds media avail in Burlington, Ontario

-2:30 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses reporters in Toronto after Lima Group ministerial meeting

-6:45 p.m. ET: Former Enbridge CEO Pat Daniel to be inducted into Calgary Business Hall of Fame

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.