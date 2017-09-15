There's no stopping Canadians' desire to borrow — at least not yet. New data from Statistics Canada shows a crucial debt-to-income ratio hit a record in the second quarter, with Canadians facing almost $1.68 in credit market debt for every dollar of disposable income. Now the big question is whether the Bank ock rate bumps will temper that appeitite for debt.

CNOOC MALAISE IN CANADA CONTINUES

Nexen's decision to pull the plug on the feasibility study for its joint-venture LNG plan in British Columbia isn't just another blow e province's liquefied natural gas ambition. It's also another symptom of CNOOC's malaise in this country. Back in late 2013, less than one year removed from its $15.1-billion controversial takeover of Nexen, CNOOC's CEO saw huge potential in Canada's westernmost province. "LNG export is the most attractive option for maximizing the value of our Canadian shale gas business," Li Fanrong said at the time. This morning, BNN's Jameson Berkow will assess how things turned south.

MARKETS SHRUG OFF NORTH KOREA MISSILE

North Korea’s latest missile launch is barely registering in financial markets. Safe havens like the Japanese Yen and gold are little changed. So are major indices, as investors see the launch over Japan as more of the same from Pyongyang. We’ll wait to see how the UN Security Council responds at an emergency meeting today.

OTTAWA GEARS UP FOR FALL SESSION

The House of Commons gets back to business on Monday when the fall parliamentary session begins. Uncertainty about NAFTA obviously looms large, likewise potential friction over TransCanada’s decision to hit pause on Energy East. But it could very well be Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s plan to clamp down on tax rules for private corporations that takes the spotlight, particularly before the consultation period ends on Oct. 2. All roads ultimately lead back to the ledger, where we wonder whether the Feds have a sightline to balancing the books. BNN's Greg Bonnell will explore all of this in a feature coming this weekend on BNN.ca

ANDREW PELLER CEO TAKES AIM AT ONTARIO

A leading Canadian winery executive isn't hiding the reason behind the company's decision to choose B.C. over Ontario as fertile ground for expansion. "It's hard not to acknowledge that B.C.'s policies support the wine industry and its growth," Andrew Peller CEO John Peller told BNN about the company's recent takeover of Okanagan Estate Wineries. "In Ontario, there's a sense that the government is more interested in taxing our industry, or seeing us as a tax problem. We don't have good policies." See the full interview here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The National Energy Board is giving Kinder Morgan Canada the go-ahead for construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline after some initial hesitation about the company’s ability “to manage construction-related safety and environmental protection.”

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins yesterday addressed the controversy over the central bank’s communication strategy ahead of last week’s rate decision. “Ideally, you would be in a situation where markets who are putting real money on the line making real bets, at least some of them, have a notion that something might happen or might not. … [But] Only moving when everybody knows that’s what you are going to do is, I don’t think it lead to good policy outcomes.”

-Stars Group, the company formerly known as Amaya, today boosted its full-year revenue and profit forecasts.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet accounts (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. retail sales (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. industrial production (9:15 a.m. ET), U.S. consumer sentiment (10:00 a.m. ET)

-12:30 p.m. ET: New Brunswick government announcement on cannabis

-10:45 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at Facebook AI Research event in Montreal

-12:00 p.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr holds press conference after forest ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

-2:00 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory makes announcement re. Invictus Games with Barrick Gold

-2:30 p.m. ET: Trudeau participates in roundtable ministerial meeting on climate change (photo op)