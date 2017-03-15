CONSUMER DEBT ON THE RISE

We’ve got fresh evidence this morning of Canadians’ insatiable appetite for debt. A new report from Equifax shows total consumer debt rose 6 per cent to $1.718 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016, on a year-over-year basis. Way more interesting when you dig beneath the headline. Details show debt levels growing the fastest, on a city-by-city level, in Toronto (+4.7 per cent to $20,857, ex-mortgages). This feeds into our overarching narrative on the surging home prices in this city, which we should recall Stephen Jarislowsky told BNN yesterday will “come down with a bang.” While we sometimes hear Canadian household levels don’t pose an imminent risk because the Bank of Canada won’t raise rates any time soon, we shouldn’t ignore the risk of rate creep. Which brings us to…

FED WATCH

As far as investors are concerned, it’s a lock – 100 per cent implied probability the U.S. Federal Reserve will boost the target range for the fed funds rate this afternoon. The only apparent doubt (and it’s minor) is whether the range will go to 0.75-1.00 per cent or 1.00-1.25 per cent. “The Fed is a pussy-cat that would like to change its spots into something more like a leopard's,” Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes told clients this morning. “In practical terms, that means that this …FOMC announcement is all about the Fed's projections rather than whether they raise rates or not.” We’ll hear about dot plots ad nauseam today.

SYNCRUDE FIRE

As of the latest update, Syncrude says the fire at its Mildred Lake Upgrader has been isolated and controlled. The emergency resulted in one employee being injured and sent to hospital, but by late evening all employees were told to report for work as usual. While it’s back to business as usual for staff, the fire serves as a reminder of the sheer complexity of the industrial task that Syncrude manages every day. BNN's Jameson Berkow will be following the story.

OIL SNAPS OUT OF SKID

Crude futures are rising this morning after seven straight losing sessions. Catalysts today appear to be the International Energy Agency sticking with its view the market could tilt into deficit in the first half of this year, plus API inventory data.

OSC TARGETS HOME CAPITAL OFFICIALS

We don’t know who, or how many – but Home Capital says “several” of its current and former officers and directors received enforcement notices from the Ontario Securities Commission related to disclosures stemming from the fraudulent mortgage applications that ultimately led to HCG cutting ties with 45 brokers. Home Capital refused to identify the individuals targeted when contacted by BNN. And the OSC says it will only name them if this leads to a formal statement of allegations. Who’s willing to touch this stock so long as the cloud is hanging over the company?

MEDLINE LEADS EMPIRE TO IMPAIRMENT-FREE QUARTER

Sobeys’ parent Empire Company topped profit estimates in the first batch of results under new CEO Michael Medline. While adjusted earnings sailed past estimates, the performance in absolute terms shows the uphill battle Medline faces. Adjusted profit sank 47.9 per cent while same-store sales fell 3.7 per cent (compared with a 2.6 per cent decline in the previous quarter). “"Our results are not where they need to be. We have the employees and assets to put much better numbers up on the board,” Medline said in a statement. “It is up to management to put in place a game plan to aggressively address our cost and customer issues to return Empire to sustainable and profitable growth.”

