At least one Bombardier customer is shrugging off the increasingly bitter CSeries dispute with the U.S. government. Air Baltic CEO Martin Gauss said in an interview that fight is just a “political issue” with no impact on his confidence in the plane. And so, he’s vowing to place another order for the jets before the end of next year. We’re trying to track him down and Paige will gather more perspective from other current and prospective customers (here’s what the order book looked like as of June 30). We’re also sending a camera to a speech by Air Canada’s CEO in Montreal today, just in case he has something to say about the 219.6 per cent preliminary duties.

LOONIE SAGS BELOW 80 CENTS

For the first time since the end of August, the Canadian dollar has traded below 80 cents US. It didn’t take much to fall below that threshold after the currency tumbled almost a full cent yesterday on the heels of Stephen Poloz’s speech. Not sure his discussion about uncertainty, data dependence, and rates not being on a pre-determined path strayed too far from standard central bank-speak, but so goes the market.

JOLY TO REVEAL PLAN FOR CULTURAL INDUSTRY

In April 2016, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly told The Globe and Mail "everything is on the table" in her review of Canada's cultural industries. Today, we expect to find out how far she's willing to go when it comes to the future of creative content creation. Based on leaks, the centerpiece of today’s announcement appears to be a pledge by Netflix to invest half a billion dollars in Canadian production and distribution. This afternoon we'll be ready to discuss the implications for incumbents, digital disruptors, and consumers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-BlackBerry beat expectations in its second quarter, posting a five-cent per share profit. Analysts were expecting nil on the bottom line. Cash balance stands at US$2.5 billion, and CEO John Chen says his company is on track to be profitable this fiscal year.

-Bill Morneau is taking a page from Mark Carney’s playbook, telling The Globe and Mail his tax reform proposals are designed to put “dead money” to work.

-A major global bank is warning Toronto faces the greatest housing bubble risk of any city on the planet. UBS's Global Real Estate Bubble Index ranks Toronto #1, with Stockholm, Munich, Vancouver and Sydney rounding out the top five.

-Already an ominous tone in the Republican Party over Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. Senator Bob Corker says the president’s blueprint makes “health care look like a piece of cake.”

-BNN's Jon Erlichman has learned the Canada Infrastructure Bank has is taking up office space in the heart of Toronto’s financial district. Read it here on BNN.ca

-Stelco’s new owner is preparing to take the steel maker public. The paperwork was filed yesterday, with Goldman and BMO as underwriters. No details on number of shares to be offered, or at what price. Proceeds will go toward capital expenditures and pension obligations.

-Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner died yesterday at the age of 91.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry

-Notable data: U.S. GDP (8:30 a.m. ET)

-10:30 a.m. ET: JCF Capital holds news conference in Toronto to discuss the future of former Trump Tower.

-12:00 p.m. ET: Heritage Minister Melanie Joly delivers speech in Ottawa

-1:00 p.m. ET: Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu delivers speech at Montreal Chamber of Commerce event

