We’re all about Trump fallout on BNN today as the U.S. dollar drops again after the president-elect’s spirited news conference largely left investors guessing as to his plans to stimulate the economy and reshape America’s trade policies.

“We’re so close to the inauguration and a lot remains in the air,” one money manager tells the Wall Street Journal.

DOLLAR DAYS

The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the currency against world counterparts, has slipped to less than 101 this morning, down from multi-year highs north of 103 just before year end.

The swooning U.S. dollar in contributing to the loonie’s nearly full-cent rise over the last 24 hours. Oil is also boosting Canada’s currency, but National Bank Economist Stéfane Marion also pointed out this morning on The Street that the Canadian dollar is benefitting from the recent run of strong domestic data. We’ll dive into this today and explore how the dollar will factor into the Bank of Canada’s rate decision and Monetary Policy Report next week.

INAUGURATION COUNTDOWN

Trump will be sworn in on Friday of next week at a ceremony that will break tradition in some respects.

Charles Brotman, the 89-year-old who has played the role of inauguration parade announcer for every president since 1957, is said to be "heartbroken" by a decision to replace him with a former Trump campaign volunteer.

Trump, it seems, isn’t much of a dancer. He will attend just a few inauguration balls, in contrast to the 10 graced by Mr. Obama and eight by George W. Bush.

BANK RUNS

U.S. bank stocks have soared since the Nov. 8 election and we’ll get insight at 10:10 a.m. ET as to whether the bounce can continue. Christopher Wheeler, research analyst at Atlantic Equities, says the sector “looks set to enjoy further momentum in 2017” but he’s downgrading Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to Neutral after a 35 per cent surge following Trump’s victory. And he’s underweight on Wells Fargo (WFC.N), marveling that investors are “so sanguine about its regulatory challenges.”

THE RUSSIA FACTOR

Claims of Russian machinations dominated Trump’s news conference. At 12:30 p.m. ET, we’ll be joined by Robert Kaplan of Eurasia Group. He argued last year that in the case of both China and Russia, it is domestic insecurity that is breeding belligerence.”

GET YOUR FILL

Life goes on and we have to fill our cars.

At 11:05 a.m. ET on Commodities, we’ll be joined by Parkland Fuel (PKI.TO) CEO Bob Espey. Shares in the energy retailer and distributor, which offer a 4.1 per cent yield, have more than doubled in the past five years.

Thanks for tuning in.