We’re all about big numbers on BNN today as investors wait to see if the Dow Jones Industrial Average can gain about 25 points to break 20,000 for the first time. Created by The Wall Street Journal’s editor Charles Dow, it was founded in 1896. The average also bears the name of statistician Edward Jones.

The venerable stock benchmark has its drawbacks. As MarketWatch.com notes, it tracks only 30 stocks, and a big move in one component of the price weighted average can have a huge effect. The surge in Goldman Sachs (GS.N) - which has jumped 34 per cent since the Nov. 8 U.S. election on hopes that Washington will ease banking rules - has contributed about one-third of the Dow’s nearly-1,000-point gain since it hit 19,000 on Nov. 22.

We get the big picture at 9:35 a.m. ET from Scott Wren, global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, which oversees more than US$1.5 trillion. He warns that the S&P 500 is unlikely to end 2017 above 2,330 (which would be a gain of less than three per cent from current levels) as the market starts to fret about inflation and possible aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.

Don’t miss Paige Ellis’s interview today with Ron Mock, CEO of the $171.4-billion Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Huge institutions like his will be players if Ottawa privatizes Canada’s airports. Mock takes issue with Air Canada (AC.TO) Calin Rovinescu, who opposed the selloff this week, warning that “the monopoly position that ‘for-profit’ airports would hold virtually throughout the country, together with necessary return on investment requirements, would very quickly drive up the costs both for airlines and ultimately, our passengers.”

Speaking of high costs, check out this report by our CTV Toronto colleague, Pat Foran, on high electricity rates prompting Ontario companies to invest in the U.S. We’ll pursue the story on Commodities.

Nova Scotia is another province struggling with high power costs. On Commodities at 11:50 a.m. ET, we’ll raise that challenge with Gregg Curwin, CEO of TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture. The company grows food in Truro, N.S., using “controlled indoor farms that can be located anywhere from the heart of an urban centre to remote locations or harsh climate areas.”

Finally, as retirement looms for boomers, the United States is finally grounding a legendary warplane renowned for its ungainly appearance. Nicknamed “double ugly,” “rhino” or “old smokey” during five decades of service, the F-4 Phantom jet will serve as ground targets for strikes by newer aircraft.

Now there’s a solution for some of the deadwood in the office.