Global stocks are rising and futures are pointing to a pop at the start of trading in New York as earnings season marches on – and serves as a distraction from White House turmoil. Today, BP is getting most of the early attention after beating estimates. Closer to home, we’ve seen Air Canada blow past expectations. And later, Apple reports after the bell. This morning we’ll gather insight on why investors keep putting their faith in corporate leaders to outpace expectations despite geopolitical tension and shockwaves in D.C.

WHITE HOUSE TURMOIL

Remains to be seen whether Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster as communications director will presage more turmoil in the White House or serve as the precursor to a period of stability. Either way, remarkable sequence of events yesterday. 0820 ET: Trump tweets, “…No WH Chaos!” 1819 ET: Trump tweets, “A great day at the White House!” Somewhere in between, Scaramucci was shown the door. We’ll have more reaction today and we’ll also assess how all of this factors into the outlook for NAFTA negotiations.

NEW B.C. GOVERNMENT REVIEWING HOUSING MEASURES

British Columbia’s new housing minister indicated yesterday the new provincial government might not stick with its predecessor’s housing strategy. “I don’t know that we have any plans to eliminate it,” Selina Robinson told the Canadian Press about the tax on foreign buyers, “[But] there’s certainly enough data that would help us understand its value, and so, we have to look at that data.” We’ll chase reaction as we prepare for the next batch of Vancouver housing data, which should be released tomorrow.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-In addition to reporting earnings today, WestJet said it expects its ultra-low-cost carrier service to be up and running next summer. When the launch was first announced in April, WestJet was targeting late 2017 for the first flight.

-Home Capital Group late yesterday set September 12 as the meeting date for shareholders to vote on the second tranche of Warren Buffett’s investment.

-Today marks the start of a new era at General Electric, as John Flannery starts work as CEO.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Shopify, Thomson Reuters, Saputo, WestJet, Air Canada, Spin Master, Genworth MI Canada, Intact Financial, Pembina Pipeline, Pfizer, Mosaic, Apple, Under Armour

-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending (8:30 a.m. ET), ISM U.S. manufacturing index (10:00 a.m. ET), U.S. construction spending (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Automakers report monthly sales

