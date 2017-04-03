Bombardier CEO asks board to defer more than half of last year’s executive pay

First, there’s news that Bombardier is once again backing away from rich pay hikes for top executives, with President and CEO Alain Bellemare asking the board of directors to defer most of the US$32.6 million they were awarded for last year until 2020.

At 9:15 a.m. ET, we’ll hear from University of Toronto law professor and corporate governance specialist Anita Anand. She told us in February that hundreds of millions of dollars in poorly-explained government support for a company with a voting structure that entrenches insiders is “horrible news” for both shareholders and taxpayers.

She tells segment producer Adena Ali this morning that “at root there is a governance problem at Bombardier because of its dual class share structure. How can the corporation take federal and provincial funding on the one hand and offer huge bonuses to senior management on the other? Simply deferring it is insufficient and does not fix the governance problem at all.”

Meanwhile, as circulars pop on www.sedar.com in advance of annual meeting season, our own Jameson Berkow is looking at the payout for executives at companies such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO), whose stocks have languished.

EMPIRE FALLING

Take food retailer Empire Co (EMPa.TO) whose investors have seen the stock slide more than 30 per cent since 2015.

Empire parted with CEO Marc Poulin last summer and reported his compensation a few weeks later. Jameson notes that Poulin got more than $1-million in salary and $2.5-million in short-term incentives for 2016. But shareholders were left in the dark as to what his final payout would be. The company said “Mr. Poulin will be entitled to a severance package, which was not finalized at the date of this document.”

Empire told BNN this morning that “Marc Poulin’s severance package will be disclosed in Empire’s information circular which we expect to be filed on SEDAR in late July.”

TRUMP TRADE REVIEW

Also on BNN’s agenda today: U.S. President Donald Trump’s order demanding a review of the supposed trading practices with partners that he says leave America at a disadvantage. Canada’s auto making sector is a big component of the trade relationship and we’ll be joined at 10:10 a.m. ET by a motor industry legend: Former Chrysler CEO Tom Lasorda, himself a native of Windsor, Ont.

LOOKING AT LENTILS

Finally, we’re talking lentils at 11;30 a.m. ET with Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen, who tracks pulse crop giant AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT.TO). The stock has been hurt by fears of new crop fumigation requirements in top export customer India - but India has deferred the requirement for Canada, and Hansen says the concerns are overblown.