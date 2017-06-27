A SECOND WAVE OF SOFTWOOD DUTIES

The Canadian government is swinging back after the United States slapped this country’s softwood producers with another round of duties. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr say Ottawa will “vigorously defend” the industry, adding they’re holding out hope for a negotiated settlement. Those comments came just a few hours after the U.S. Commerce Department revealed preliminary anti-dumping tariffs reaching as high as 7.72 per cent. Combined with the earlier round of countervailing duties, the total levy climbs up to 30.88 per cent in the case of West Fraser.

A couple notable aspects to point out:

-Unlike when Commerce announced the countervailing duties on April 24, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is striking a somewhat conciliatory tone, saying he “remain[s] optimistic that we will be able to reach a negotiation solution.”

-Commerce is excluding the Atlantic provinces from the duties. Except for New Brunswick, whose trade minister told us in a statement his province will continue “to fight for a fair deal.”

We’ll track market reaction today and aim to answer an important question about whether the statements from Ross, Freeland and Carr suggest the door is open to a settlement on this file.

GEARING UP FOR NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS

The United States trade representative is launching a three-day public hearing today to gather input on upcoming NAFTA negotiations. Full details on what the USTR wants to hear can be found here.

CANOPY FALLS SHORT

Canada’s largest licensed cannabis producer fell short of estimates in its fourth quarter even as revenue surged 191 per cent year-over-year. Canopy Growth said this morning its Q4 revenue reached $14.7 million in the latest quarter. Analysts were expecting just north of $16 million. The sales growth wasn’t enough to improve the bottom line as Canopy’s fourth-quarter loss ballooned to 14 cents per share from five cents a year earlier. We’ll speak with Canopy CEO Bruce Linton at 11:00 a.m. ET.

BNN Advisor

Vancouver: Housing concerns cross generations

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan: The loonie and U.S. protectionism weigh on Central Canada

Yellowknife and Whitehorse: The hurdles of northern living and aboriginal issues

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-After slipping as low as 74.92 cents US in trading last week, the Canadian dollar is perking back up. It's trading near 75.6 cents US – thanks in part to oil, which is into a fourth straight day of gains.

-Home Capital Group depositors appear to be taking note of Warren Buffett’s seal of approval. The lender said late yesterday its GIC deposit base reached $12.065 billion as of June 23. That’s nearly $30 million above the previous day’s balance, which was the day we all woke up to the Berkshire news.

-Marine shipping company Algoma Central has emerged as a casualty of Sears Canada’s stumble into creditor protection. Algoma said late yesterday it’s calling off a plan to sell Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Blame goes to Sears, and “uncertainty” caused by its recent decision to close its store in the mall. We’ll chase Algoma and do some digging on how much further the fallout could spread.

-The Bank of England released its financial stability report this morning, which includes a boost to the banks’ capital buffer requirements.

-The European Commission just hit Google with a 2.42-billion euro ($3.6 billion) fine for abusing its market dominance. Details right now are sparse because the link on the EC website takes readers to a 404 Error page.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Corus Entertainment

-Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index (9:00 a.m. ET), U.S. consumer confidence (10:00 a.m. ET)

-8:45 a.m. ET: U.S. Trade Representative holds public hearing on NAFTA negotiations

-9:00 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau holds media avail in Ottawa at National Press Theatre

-9:00 a.m. ET: IMF releases report on U.S. economy

-11:15 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker delivers speech in London

-1:00 p.m. ET: Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers remarks at British Academy’s President’s Lecture series in London

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.