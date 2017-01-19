You gotta hand it to him: At 72, Hunter Harrison isn’t looking for any rocking chairs.

Watch BNN all day as we track the next career move of the hard-driving railway boss, who has jumped suddenly from Canadian Pacific (CP.TO) to what Reuters says is his next boardroom battle.

“It appears that Hunter Harrison still has plenty of fight left,” Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen writes in a note this morning. He joins us at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss.

Harrison is reported to be considering an alliance with former Pershing Square Capital partner Paul Hilal to grab an activist stake in rival railroad CSX (CSX.O), whose stock jumped this morning.

Harrison famously took charge at CP, after laying siege to the board, having run Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO).

BNN viewers will recall how he got into a debate with CN as to whether he was breaching non-compete arrangements. And those questions have come up again in his latest move. CP said last night that it “agreed to a limited waiver of Mr. Harrison's non-competition obligations.” In return, Harrison forfeits benefits and awards worth $118 million.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, we’re joined by Richard Leblanc, a corporate governance specialist at York University, who will tell Business Day AM co-host Jon Erlichman that an agreement by a CEO to leave money on the table so he can pursue another company is a rarely seen development.

TEEING UP TRUMP'S INAUGURATION

Of course, we’re not forgetting another American business figure who isn’t short on assertiveness.

BNN has live coverage throughout the day tomorrow as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

And at 10:30 a.m. ET today, we’ll hear from Marshall Steinbaum, senior economist at the Roosevelt Institute, who says a levy on imports tied to U.S. corporate tax cuts would encourage companies to relocate from Canada to the United States.

THE O'LEARY PLATFORM

Finally, if you missed it, check out our interview with yet another big personality, Tory leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary. We pressed him to disclose policy plans if he becomes Prime Minister. He told us they include a willingness to consider permitting mergers among the big Canadian banks. “If they tell me they need to consolidate, I’ll be listening.”