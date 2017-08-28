Houston is a city under water today, with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey expected to dump as much as 50 inches of rainfall. Thousands of residents have been rescued, and at least five deaths are reportedly storm-related. The human impact is virtually incalculable at this point. We have the task of branching out to the economic and business impact. Look no further than NYMEX gasoline futures, which soared almost seven per cent in early trading today as flooding knocks out a swath of the Gulf Coast refining capacity. BNN's Jameson Berkow will have updates throughout the day on the domino effect across the energy industry. From a strictly consumer standpoint, we’ll also chase insight from gas price experts.

TRUMP THREATENS TO SCRAP NAFTA – AGAIN

The second round of NAFTA talks is scheduled to start on Friday, and U.S. President Donald Trump injected a little more friction into the process this weekend. "We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada. Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?," he tweeted yesterday. The response from Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office is almost a word-for-word copy/paste of the response issued after Trump’s threat last Tuesday. Have to wonder if the repeated threats/dares/hints of ending the deal are having the desired effect on the other two negotiating teams.

TILLERSON: TRUMP 'SPEAKS FOR HIMSELF'

On Friday, it was top economic advisor Gary Cohn who took a swipe at the president. Yesterday, it was Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s turn. Speaking with Fox about Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Tillerson was unequivocal: “The president speaks for himself,” he said. We’ll keep tabs on this and any other signs that administration officials are distancing themselves from POTUS.

SMALL BIZ FIGHTS BACK AGAINST MORNEAU TAX PLAN

“Small firms are getting it from all sides,” Canadian Federation of Independent Business President Dan Kelly tweeted the other day, and the rest of his feed reads like a de facto protest forum against the Liberal government’s plan to clamp down on tax rules for private corporations. The Ontario Liberals’ plan to jack up minimum wages is only adding to the uproar. We’ll continue chasing reaction to the federal proposal, and we’ll monitor what Andrew Scheer has to say about it during a speech this afternoon in Edmonton.

UBER REPORTEDLY HIRES CEO

Yesterday, ex-GE CEO Jeff Immelt took himself out of the running. Today, there are multiple reports that Uber is hiring Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as its next CEO. Uber is not commenting on the reports at this point. Khosrowshahi’s tweets reveal he’s a rock fan, and not a big Trump proponent. We need insight on whether this is the right person to satisfy Uber’s investors, clean up its culture, manage legislative issues in markets it wants to crack, and lay the groundwork for a potential IPO.

BILL DOYLE RETURNS

To BNN, that is. I've been angling to get the former PotashCorp CEO on the station for a long time. Producer Amanda Whalen managed to track him down, so today we get his perspective on the state of the potash industry. He never minced words when it came to BHP Billiton's Jansen proposal. Can't to wait to hear what he has to say about it when he joins us at 11:40 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Toromont Industries just announced it's buying Hewitt Equipment Limited for $1.02 billion in cash (mostly) and some stock. Hewitt is a Caterpillar equipment dealer in Quebec and the Maritimes. We're chasing Toromont's CEO.

-Vulcan Materials is buying Polaris Materials for $252 million in cash.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-2:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech in Edmonton on Trudeau's tax plan

-Amazon's US$13.7-billion Whole Foods takeover expected to close

-Guatemala court expected to hear constitutional claim against Tahoe Resources

