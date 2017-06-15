HOME CAPITAL SETTLEMENTS

Home Capital Group has reached a settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission over the regulator’s allegations of misleading disclosures that helped spur a run on the embattled lender’s deposits. As we know, Home Capital’s stock has plummeted in value, and its high interest savings account deposit base has been decimated, since the OSC announced its allegations on April 19. Nevertheless, HCG Chair Brenda Eprile isn’t pointing the finger. “The Company also acknowledges that the Commission is not to blame for the events of recent months involving its liquidity position,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Three basic questions:

-Will these settlements restore investor confidence? We’ve got both sides of the trade covered this morning with David Taylor and Jerome Hass.

-Will these settlements restore depositors’ confidence?

-Is this a clean slate for Home Capital?

AS GOES OIL…

Amazing reversal yesterday in the Canadian dollar. From a high of almost 76 cents US early in the morning, the loonie gave up nearly half a cent after the latest batch of inventories served as a reminder of the ever-present supply glut. Crude also took down the TSX yesterday, with the composite’s 209-point loss leaving it in the red for the year. This morning, oil remains below US$45 per barrel, 13 per cent below where it was trading the day OPEC announced its plan to extend coordinated production cuts. The energy group is the laggard on the year, down almost 14 per cent so far in 2017.

BNN Advisor

Vancouver: Housing concerns cross generations

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan: The loonie and U.S. protectionism weigh on Central Canada

Yellowknife and Whitehorse: The hurdles of northern living and aboriginal issues

MORNING AFTER THE FED HIKE EVERYONE SAW COMING

Yesterday’s intraday chart on the S&P 500 makes it pretty clear investors had a hard time deciding what to make of the language surrounding the Fed’s well-telegraphed rate bump. Plenty of acknowledgments in the central bank’s statement that inflation is running a bit light; yet Janet Yellen is demonstrating plenty of confidence in the labour market. So we’ve got the bank still on course to raise rates once more this calendar year, while at the same time setting in motion a plan to chip away at its monstrous balance sheet. All of this will help frame the backdrop for this morning’s trading activity, alongside reports that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller is looking at whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey constitutes obstruction of justice.

IN CONVERSATION WITH ANDREW SCHEER

The new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada joins us at 12:45 p.m. ET for an in-depth discussion about his economic and fiscal policies. He campaigned for the CPC leadership on a plan to balance the budget within two years and scrap the carbon tax. Today we hope to get more details on those issues. Before Scheer joins us in studio he'll deliver a speech at an Economic Club event in downtown Toronto. BNN's Jameson Berkow will be there.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-David Rosenberg told us yesterday he wouldn’t rule out the Bank of Canada raising rates next month, while pointing out that trying to call a central bank’s move is akin to “putting your neck in a guillotine.” More on what he told us here.

-Trump has formally nominated Kelly Knight Craft to be the next ambassador to Canada. She is subject to Senate approval.

NOTABLE GUESTS

-10:00 a.m. ET: Jim Leech, Trudeau’s Special Advisor on Canada Infrastructure Bank

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. industrial production (9:15 a.m. ET)

-7:00 a.m. ET: Bank of England releases rate decision

-7:30 a.m. ET: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech in Toronto

-8:00 a.m. ET: Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton delivers remarks at Ottawa Mayor’s Breakfast Series

-9:45 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau in Montreal for announcement alongside Caisse CEO Michael Sabia, Premier Philippe Couillard, and Mayor Denis Coderre

-10:00 a.m. ET: Onex holds investor day in Toronto

-10:45 a.m. ET: Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage holds press conference for release of report on media and local communities

-11:00 a.m. ET: Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson delivers remarks at Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa

-12:00 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds town hall at Canada 2020

-1:30 p.m. ET: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne delivers remarks at Canada 2020

-2:00 p.m. ET: Branson and Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke discuss female entrepreneurship at Shopify HQ in Ottawa

-2:00 p.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna makes announcement in Ottawa on next steps in government’s plan to cut emissions

-Economic Forum of the Americas conference continues in Montreal

