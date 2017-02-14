“We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada. We’ll be tweaking it. We’ll be doing certain things that are going to benefit both of our countries.”

With those remarks yesterday, Donald Trump confirmed what we’ve heard from other senior officials in his administration: Canada isn’t the White House’s main trade target. But how easily can a trade agreement be tweaked, and which sectors are most vulnerable to the tweaking? Jameson Berkow will pick this up today.

FREELAND ON THE MEETING

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland did a debrief on the meeting yesterday with Don Martin on CTV’s Power Play, saying, “The most important message from today's meeting was a real reaffirmation from our American partners that they really understand the extent to which we have a balanced mutually-beneficial trade relationship. ... I felt that we did an effective job of telling the Canadian economic story here in Washington.” She then danced around a question on whether Canada and the U.S. might have to cut Mexico out of the trade equation, and also dodged Don’s question about whether the PM has invited Trump to Canada.

TMX CUTS DEEPER THAN EXPECTED

TMX Group sailed past earnings estimates in the fourth quarter thanks in part to being even more aggressive with cost cuts than it originally planned amid what the CFO attributes to organizational “streamlining.” Lest the media frames this as a job-slashing narrative, the CFO also points out in the release that future savings “will be offset by the costs associated with new employees that continue to be hired as we invest in our strategy.” We’ll address this with CEO Lou Eccleston on The Business News, and hopefully also get more insight on TMX’s attempt to woo Aramco. Paige Ellis picks up the story this morning.

BLACK EDGE

Get set to take a trip to the dark side at 12:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be joined by Sheelah Kolhatkar, author of “Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street,” the story of fabulously wealthy hedge fund investor Steven A. Cohen. He was stalked by the government throughout the last decade but Washington never nailed him for trading on illegal tips. Among the questions segment producer Michelle Zadikian is asking: How did the regulators fail to even bring a case against Cohen and what does that say about the difficulty of prosecuting white-collar cheats? We’ll also ask Kolhatkar if Washington’s current drive to deregulate Wall Street will clear the way for abuses.

ANOTHER BORDER ADJUSTMENT WARNING

The C.D. Howe Institute is adding its voice to the prognostications about the potential impact of a U.S. border adjustment tax. "The preliminary findings suggest a decline in real GDP of about one per cent and a decline in Canadian prices of about two per cent, as Canadian firms reduce prices to limit the erosion of their exports to the United States," it writes in the report, which also includes a sector-by-sector breakdown of the damage that would be done if a BAT is implemented – and analysis of the self-inflicted damage that could be done to the U.S. economy. We’ll speak with one of the authors on Business Day PM.

U.S. DOLLAR FADES AHEAD OF YELLEN

The U.S. dollar index is trading lower, a rarely-seen sight of late as the DXY hasn’t had a down day since January 31. That makes for an easy on-ramp for any discussions around Janet Yellen’s testimony today as she prepares to speak before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET.

ONTARIO HYDRO RELIEF PLAN TAKING SHAPE

CTV’s Paul Bliss filed a report last night on the plan to lower hydro prices for Ontarians. According to his sources, key components are: broad-based relief for everyone, certainty over the next few years, and price reductions up to 12 per cent. The plan is to be unveiled within weeks, and his source says Wynne’s Liberals are still on track to eliminate the deficit. We’ll run his report on The Street.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable earnings: CAE, Yellow Pages, Canopy Growth, Keyera, Molson Coors

- Notable data: Teranet-National Bank house price index

- 10 a.m. ET: Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers round one of semiannual monetary policy report to Congress with testimony before Senate Banking Committee.

- Other Fed speakers today: Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker (8:50 a.m. ET), Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart (12:50 p.m. ET), Dallas President Robert Kaplan (1:00 p.m. ET)

- 10:30 a.m. ET: Rotman Dean Tiff Macklem testifies (via video conference) before Senate Finance Committee on federal infrastructure spending

- 12 p.m. ET: Ministers scrum in Foyer after cabinet meeting

- 5 p.m. ET: British Columbia throne speech

