We’d all like less form-filling in our lives so BNN’s agenda today includes tracking investor reaction to the decision by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to name activist investor Carl Icahn as advisor on regulatory reform.

“Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over US$1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork," Icahn says.

With the S&P 500 up almost six per cent since Trump’s election, the market is likely to see this as more evidence that the new regime in Washington will be Wall Street-friendly.

But it has met opposition. Icahn, who has had past business dealings with Trump, "will also be in charge of overseeing regulatory overhauls while simultaneously controlling or owning stock in companies that could benefit from the changes he makes," a Democrat spokesman said. “Voters who wanted Trump to drain the swamp just got another face full of mud.”

Mr. Icahn’s new role “is very disconcerting and troubling to people who take investor protection issues seriously," according to Andrew Stoltmann, partner at Illinois securities law firm Stoltmann Law. "It's a little like asking the fox to guard the henhouse."

But is Mr. Icahn more good news for stock prices? At 2:20 p.m. ET, we’ll ask Dan Deming, managing director at Chicago-based asset manager KKM Financial.

New Inflation numbers

Inflation is waning in Canada. Consumer prices rose 1.2 per cent last month -- marking a slowdown from October and coming in below expectations. Food and apparel prices are in outright deflation mode. One economist told us he's shocked the weak dollar isn't showing up in the data.

Broadband for all?

We’re also tracking the decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to declare broadband internet access a basic service across the country just like current landline phones, a policy that will require costly investment. The moves affects BNN’s owner, BCE (BCE.TO), which says “we are reviewing the decision.”

CRTC chief Jean-Pierre Blais told our own Greg Bonnell yesterday that already, “a lot of the network has been built by private-sector investment.”

Mining and Marijuana

On Commodities at 11:30 a.m. ET, we’re talking to James Gowans, former co-president of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), who now heads an outfit called Arizona Mining. The company has seen its stock slide as a website called Global Mining Observer questions the quality of the ore at its zinc deposit, which RBC calls one of the top five per cent worldwide. The site alleged that zinc concentrates at the company’s project contain too much manganese for smelters. It has retracted one story but still reports that “zinc smelters have weighed in on the debate, confirming what everyone in the zinc industry already knows: stripping manganese impurities out of a zinc concentrate is complex and problematic.”

And finally, also on Commodities, we’re continuing our coverage of the impending legalization of recreational marijuana. We’re joined at 11:20 a.m. ET by Neil Boyd, criminology professor at Simon Fraser University. He doesn’t agree that “simply making the drug available will dramatically increase use”, but does note that “promotion of mind active drugs is problematic.”