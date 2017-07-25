Loonie within striking distance of two-year high ahead of key market data

The Canadian dollar is trading close its two-year high ahead of a couple of key market moving data-points. Investors will be keeping an eye on what the U.S. Federal Reserve has to say following its two day meeting that kicks off today, and they’ll also be keeping a close eye on what is expected to be a strong Canadian GDP report on Friday.

COTT SELLING SOFT DRINK BUSINESS TO REFRESCO​

In a move to shift its core focus to the growing categories of water, coffee, tea, Cott is selling its beverage manufacturing business to Refresco for US$1.25B.

MICHAEL KORS TO BUY JIMMY CHOO FOR $1.2B

Michael Kors is looking to offset slower growth in its handbag business buy scooping up luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2-billion.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Trump accuses Washington Post of being 'lobbyist weapon' for Amazon

-Alphabet shares trading lower in pre-market after it reports lower profit on huge EU fine

-PrairieSky topped Q2 expectations

-Flow of Canadian oil patch deals slows to trickle in second quarter

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-11:00 a.m. ET, the PM at centreblock with new B.C. Premier, Horgan.

11:30 a.m. ET, Morneau speech to Chamber in Moncton.

-Notable earnings: CN Rail, Celestica, Toromont Industries, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoran, McDonald's, GM, Mondelez, 3M, AT&T, Newmont Mining, Chipotle, Texas Instruments

-CN Rail releases second-quarter results at 4 p.m. ET followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m.

-Mortgage insurer First National Financial Corp. releases second-quarter results after markets close. A conference call will be held on July 26.

-A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund holds a conference call to discuss second-quarter results released earlier in the day.

-Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

-U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivers speech at Economic Club of Washington (12:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting begins

-Citigroup holds investor day meeting (8:45 a.m. ET)

